UNL’s annual BugFest event to be virtual this year
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Entomology will host its first-ever 2021 Virtual BugFest from Oct. 10 through Oct. 24.

The online event is designed to create a comfortable space for families and friends to learn about insects and science through family-oriented activities. Attendees can learn about bee biology, learn how to draw insects, view Nebraska insects, see insects with a blacklight and participate in at-home, hands-on activities. All activities and videos were created by entomology students, faculty and staff.

BugFest is the Department of Entomology’s big annual educational event for the public that has been held for over 10 years. Due to COVID-19 precautions, it has transitioned to a virtual format this year, with hopes of returning to an in-person format next year.

The online event is free. Participants can view pre-recorded content and activities at https://entomology.unl.edu/unl-entomology-evolves-virtual-bugfest-2021 beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Girl Scouts plan Color Fun Run

The Fremont Girl Scouts will be sponsoring a Color Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Johnson Lake in Fremont. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

To register for the color run, visit www.fremontgscoalition.myshopify.com. The cost is $20. All proceeds will directly support Girl Scouts and the Fremont Area Community Foundation for an upcoming tree planting project.

Each registration includes a free T-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last). You do not have to be a Girl Scout to participate. All ages are welcome.

Those attending the event can register for a chance to win a free membership. Anyone with questions can contact Jenny Stewart at jennysavon@msn.com.

Tribune staff

