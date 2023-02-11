The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
UNMC College of Dentistry
Dentistry
Fremont: McKenzie Brown.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
People are also reading…
Wahoo: Theodore Blum.
UNMC College of Nursing
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
North Bend: Lauren Emanuel.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Mead: Taylor Hannan.
College of Allied Health Professions
Radiography
Wahoo: Maximus Hohn.