Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 971 University of Nebraska Medical Center students during ceremonies held May 4 in Lincoln, Norfolk and Kearney and May 6 in Omaha and Lincoln.
Area graduates included:
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Lexi Proskovec.
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wahoo: Leah Maass.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Howells: Hannah Bayer.
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Master of Science in Nursing
Wahoo: Nicole Pearson.
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Scribner: Kayla Endorf.
UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Fremont: McKenzie Brown (With Distinction)
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy
West Point: Sarah Arduser (With High Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences
Fremont: Jaeden Greser.
Wahoo: Maximus Hohn (With High Distinction)
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Fremont: Matthew Grimm.
Howells: Kelly Brester (With High Distinction).