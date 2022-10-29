 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNMC welcomes 1,273 new students in fall semester

  • 0
University of Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

 UNMC Facebook page

The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomed 1,273 new students this fall as they made a commitment to the health professions and began educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.

The following are new UNMC students from the area:

College of Pharmacy

Yutan: Jaymie Schroeder.

College of Medicine

Valley: Megan Ott.

College of Dentistry

Dental Hygiene Lincoln Program

Hooper: Jennifer Garcia.

College of Nursing

College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Morse Bluff: Jessalynn Hellbusch.

North Bend: Lauren Emanuel.

College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Scribner: Sidney Fletcher.

College of Nursing Omaha Division

Arlington: Tyson Nicola.

Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Rylee Mumford, Annahi Nolasco.

Graduate Studies

Valley: Morgan Daffer.

Waterloo: Timothy Reznicek.

West Point: Colin Wooldrik.

College of Public Health

Certificate Program

Waterloo: Seth Norton.

College of Allied Health Professions

Physical Therapy

Fremont: Abigail Johnson, Justin Pettit.

Howells: Jordyn Brester.

Scribner: Ben Moxness.

Yutan: Joshua Trede.

Physical Therapy Kearney Campus

Fremont: MacKenzie Doescher.

Physician Assistant

Valley: Madison Connealy, Allissa Flynn, Molly Sindelar.

Radiography Kearney Campus

Hooper: Elizabeth Hill.

