UNMC welcomes 1,273 new students in fall semester

The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomed 1,273 new students this fall as they made a commitment to the health professions and began educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.
The following are new UNMC students from the area:
College of Pharmacy
Yutan: Jaymie Schroeder.
College of Medicine
Valley: Megan Ott.
College of Dentistry
Dental Hygiene Lincoln Program
Hooper: Jennifer Garcia.
College of Nursing
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Morse Bluff: Jessalynn Hellbusch.
North Bend: Lauren Emanuel.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Scribner: Sidney Fletcher.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Arlington: Tyson Nicola.
Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Rylee Mumford, Annahi Nolasco.
Graduate Studies
Valley: Morgan Daffer.
Waterloo: Timothy Reznicek.
West Point: Colin Wooldrik.
College of Public Health
Certificate Program
Waterloo: Seth Norton.
College of Allied Health Professions
Physical Therapy
Fremont: Abigail Johnson, Justin Pettit.
Howells: Jordyn Brester.
Scribner: Ben Moxness.
Yutan: Joshua Trede.
Physical Therapy Kearney Campus
Fremont: MacKenzie Doescher.
Physician Assistant
Valley: Madison Connealy, Allissa Flynn, Molly Sindelar.
Radiography Kearney Campus
Hooper: Elizabeth Hill.