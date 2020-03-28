USDA relaxes guidelines to allow parents to pick up food without children present

Loosened guidelines by the United States Department of Agriculture will allow families to pick up breakfast and lunch from Fremont Public Schools Grab-N-Go Food Program without bringing their children.

Previous guidelines required the amount of children who would be receiving meals from the schools to be present in the vehicle before the meals could be distributed.

“This is great news for our students and families,’’ said Superintendent Mark Shepard in a press release. “This minor change will have a great impact and provide a more convenient way to get the meals to our students and help ensure access to the program.”

The program debuted last Monday and served over 2,000 meals to children on its first day. In its first week of distribution, the program delivered around 7900 meals to children, according to Rowan Lang, director of Nutrition Services for FPS.

Distribution will continue Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 1.p.m. at Bell Field Elementary, Linden Elementary and Washington Elementary.

Meals will also be provided to children living in Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Weekend food backpacks will be available for pickup on Fridays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.