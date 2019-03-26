In Kayla Henery’s 10th grade biology class at DC West High School in Valley, it’s not uncommon to see snakes. Or owls. Or zookeepers reporting live via webcam from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.
Hands-on, interactive lessons are an integral part of Henery’s approach to education. She regularly brings in wildlife professionals, colleges, biology experts and non-profits to try and give her kids a chance to see, touch and interact with the subject matter of her lessons.
She’s had visits from the Gretna-based group Wildlife Encounters, who have brought foxes, owls and endangered species. Two weeks ago, the zoo taught a webcam-lesson on endangered species and conservation. That was set to precede a class trip to the zoo a few days later as a follow-up before the past week’s flooding postponed it. But there’s more on the horizon: Henery has representatives from the local NRD coming in with reptiles and amphibians.
This semester, Henery has had visits like these roughly every week and a half, and each year, she tries to add new presentations.
“I have people from when I first started teaching that come back every year and they know it’s a thing,” Henery said. “Like: ‘every September I’m going to be in Ms. Henery’s room.’”
Henery believes that such lessons give students the opportunity to immerse themselves in her course’s subject matter -- particularly when she’s teaching subjects like the environment, conservation or animal life. And she believes that by bringing that subject matter into the classroom and outside of pictures in books, it keeps her students engaged and helps them retain more information.
“I have a turtle over there, a little turtle. If I put that in front of you versus a textbook, which one is going to cause you to ask questions?” she said. “My goal is for them to start to feel like ‘whoa, they use the words ‘caring capacity.’ It’s not just in our book.”
When Wildlife Encounters came, for instance, students were studying the different biomes, or habitat types, like forest or desert.
“Of the seven animals they showed us, they were from five different biomes throughout the world,” Henery said. “(Students) were able to hold them, touch them, watch them shed their skin.”
One snake did, in fact, shed its skin over the course of the class.
Of the 50 students who saw the presentation throughout the day, 10 students signed up on a list expressing interest in volunteering with Wildlife Encounters, Henery said.
One of those students, Elly Kennec, said she’d be excited for the opportunities to help take care of animals, and said she’d enjoyed getting the chance to see the animals up-close in class.
“I’m a very hands-on person,” Kennec said. “I think that’s a good opportunity for most students.”
Henery will require students to turn in all of their work ahead of the presentation, as a prerequisite for attending. That has increased her turn-in rates, she said.
“They knew the expectation, they knew there was a cool incentive, and they knew that they were going to be able to take what they were learning and actually make sense of it,” she said.
Henery said she plans the hands-on lessons around her curriculum and she ensures that the students are engaged during the lessons. During the recent webcam session from the Henry Doorly Zoo, students completed a worksheet throughout the lesson, answering questions about endangered and invasive species. Henery quizzed them with follow-up questions throughout the presentation.
Before the class zoo trip had been postponed due to flooding, Henery had planned to visit the zoo ahead of time, so she could map out the path, come up with a “scavenger hunt”-type list of things students should find and identify, like different types of invasive species. She also hoped to plan out the timing, to ensure that the trip provided a challenging and thought-provoking educational experience.
The zoo visit, funded by a grant, would help them retain information that they learned in the days prior, Henery said. It would also help them learn more about the state of Nebraska in the process, Henery said.
“They’ll know multiple invasive species, they’ll know where to find them and they’ll know exactly what they’re looking for and why they’re invasive,” Henery said. “I want them to know the amount of time, money and effort it takes to sustain a zoo as well as the animals that are there. I want them to know how Omaha specifically is working with endangered species.”
Henery said she’s always tried to bring in experts and professionals who could help bring her lessons to life -- as a middle school earth science teacher in Schuyler, she brought in volcanologists, paleontologists and more. She says she was inspired by her family, which has a long history in education.
“All of my immediate and intermediate family are educators, and so I was very lucky in the sense that I grew up with educators, I knew what worked,” Henery said. “And they’re good educators -- they’re very good at what they do. So I knew what worked.”