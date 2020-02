Karrie Van Nortwick of North Bend has submitted her candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Van Nortwick is a candidate for the North Bend Central Schools Board of Education.

Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file for the primary election.