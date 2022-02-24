 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vech enters North Bend Board of Education race

Local News

Frank H. Vech of Cedar Bluffs has entered the race for North Bend Central Public Schools Board of Education.

Vech submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Dodge County Clerk on Thursday.

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 10.

