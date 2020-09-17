 Skip to main content
Virtual college fair set for Sept. 27-30
Virtual college fair set for Sept. 27-30

EducationQuest Foundation is hosting a Virtual College Fair Sept. 27-30 for Nebraska students and families. The free event will feature representatives from over 100 colleges along with sessions that will help families plan and pay for college.

To register and find details about the event, visit eqf.org/collegefair.

During the college fair, attendees can visit college booths to learn about schools that interest them and chat with college reps. Students who visit at least three booths will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship.

Live college-prep sessions will be held Sept. 27 and will be recorded for later viewing. Topics include college admission, selecting a major, campus visits, scholarship tips, and paying for college.

The virtual college fair website will remain open until Dec. 1 for those who wish to visit college booths and watch recorded sessions. To learn more, visit EducationQuest.org.

