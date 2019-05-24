Marcia Fouraker is looking for volunteers to help with a program that’s helped hundreds of kids.
Fouraker is the volunteer coordinator for the Summer Lunch Program in Fremont.
And again this year, the program is offering opportunities for area residents to help in a variety of ways.
“The Summer Lunch Program began in 2012 as a collaborative effort to help meet the nutritional needs of children in our community,” Fouraker said. “Since then, over 54,000 meals have been served and hundreds of kids have been helped to thrive during the summer months.”
This year’s Summer Lunch Program will run from May 28 through Aug. 7. It’s closed July 4. The Summer Lunch Program is open to any child or youth of any income level.
As in the past, it’s sponsored by The Salvation Army, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and hosted by The Presbyterian Church of Fremont.
Children ages 1-18 are invited to a free meal from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Parents are welcome to eat with their children.
Besides lunch, children may participate in afternoon enrichment programs offered by Head Start for preschoolers; Fremont Public Schools for kindergarten through fourth grade; and The Hope Center for Kids for fifth-12th grades.
Weekend food totes and back-to-school backpacks are available as well.
Each program is managed by paid staff, supported by donations, grants and volunteers — and is available at no cost to participants.
Fouraker coordinates volunteers for lunch, the afternoon enrichment programs, the backpack project and weekend food totes.
For those who’d like to help, these options are available:
- The kitchen.
- Lunchroom.
- Head Start program.
- Kindergarten through fourth grade Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) program.
- Volunteer with the 5-12 Hope Center program.
- Assist with chapel activities.
- Fill weekend food totes.
- Help with the back-to-school backpacks project.
- Help with transportation.
- Make a donation.
- Pray.
If interested in volunteering, please contact Fouraker at 402-719-8276 or mfouraker@msn.com. She will direct you to the appropriate leader, who gathers volunteer information and conducts background checks.
If interested in donating, checks may be marked “Summer Lunch Program” and mailed to: The Hope Center for Kids, 555 W. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 68025.
In 2018, an average of 200 youth, parents and staff ate each weekday, said Capt. Stephen Hansen of the Salvation Army in Fremont.
That year, Odetta Wacker, backpack coordinator at the church, said 317 backpacks were given away. Children and youth had to attend a lunch or a program for a total of 10 days to get a backpack.
“I love giving these backpacks away,” Wacker said in an August 2018 Tribune story. “The kids are so grateful and excited and the parents have been grateful. It’s really a community project.”
Fouraker, a retired Fremont Public Schools teacher, also stresses the importance of the educational opportunities offered during the summer program.
“For over a century, scholars have recognized that summer vacation is a period when students’ rate of academic development declines relative to the school year,” Fouraker said. “The amount of decline varies depending on grade level, subject matter and family income.”
Fouraker noted differences.
“Middle-income students lose about one month of grade-level equivalency over the summer,” she said. “But in general, low-income students lose around three months of grade-level equivalency during that same time.
“This ‘summer learning gap’ is due to out-of-school influences and lack of summer learning opportunities,” she added. “It tends to grow over the years and creates a significant achievement gap that ultimately affects success in high school and graduation rates. This, in turn, decreases the likelihood of these students escaping poverty as adults.”
Fouraker believes the lunch and educational program can help.
“The Summer Lunch Program seeks to address this summer learning gap by providing, along with a nutritious meal, learning opportunities that keep children reading, writing and using math,” she said. “We know that parents’ lack of money and time hinders their ability to invest in their children’s education, so we are trying to come alongside them in meeting that need over the summer.”