Voters approve school bond issue

Voters have approved a $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
Based on final unofficial results from election commissioners in Dodge, Saunders and Douglas counties, the bond issue passed with a 65-35% vote.
Of the 6,156 voters who took part in the mail-in ballot election, 3,987 cast votes in favor and 2,164 voted against the bond issue.
FPS Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec expressed her appreciation in a prepared statement.
“On behalf of the board of education, thank you Fremont!” she said. “Our community will all benefit from this positive vote for our future.”
FPS Superintendent of Schools Mark Shepard shared his thoughts.
“In Fremont, we are fortunate to have a community that supports our public, private and parochial schools. I am not surprised by the results, they reflect the community's sentiment and priority which is placed on education,” Shepard said
The bond issue includes construction of three new elementary schools to replace Clarmar, Howard and Washington Elementary schools, each of which is estimated to cost around $21.5 million.
In addition, the bond issue paves the way for an $11 million addition to Johnson Crossing Academic Center and a $28.4 million remodel of Fremont High School.
Despite bringing what is the largest bond issue in the school’s history to a public vote, it won’t force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy due to old debt rolling off from previous bond issues.
Projects in more detail include:
• The construction of a Career & Technical Education Center.
• Indoor air quality and creating operational and energy efficiencies.
• Improved security, technology and student safety.
The remodeling of current and construction of new district buildings is the largest project under the bond issue.
Projects include the razing of Washington, Howard and Clarmar elementary schools. Washington and Howard will be rebuilt adjacent to their current sites, while Clarmar will be rebuilt on a new undetermined site on the east side of Fremont.
The three new elementary schools will have four classrooms for each grade level.
Plans also call for the renovation of Milliken Park and Linden elementary schools.
The design for the new elementary schools will follow the Bell Field Elementary floor plan and be modeled after Bell Field, which opened in 2001.
Bell Field is a core hub-based design with classroom pod areas around the perimeter. The new elementary school will have the same design concept, but will be more linear with classroom pod areas protruding from the core areas. This design will allow for construction to take place with minimal disruption to the existing learning environment.
The addition to Linden Elementary in the 1950s will be removed and replaced with classrooms. Linden’s oldest portion of the building will now be the same age as Bell Field. Milliken Park, a 1978 “open space” design, will have separation walls inserted and a new HVAC system installed.
Upon the razing of Clarmar Elementary, a new Career & Technical Education Center will be built. The $91 million CTE will offer courses geared toward “High Skill, High Wage, High Demand” career opportunities. The courses are designed as a gateway to a career pathway with growth potential, FPS said in a prepared statement.
The building design has three to four clean labs and three to four dirty labs. The clean labs will facilitate classes focused on health occupations, health tech, computer graphic design, architecture/drafting, computer technician/coding, robotics and automation. The dirty labs will offer classes in the areas of welding, industrial maintenance, and automotive, diesel and construction tech.
The bond issue will also help to create operational and energy efficiencies.
The new buildings will use the ground-source geothermal system similar to Johnson Crossing Academic Center. A large portion of the high school will also receive indoor air quality improvements and code updates.
Energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, LED lighting, and new and renovated buildings will all help lessen the impact the district will have on the community’s energy resources.
The passing of the bond issue will now allow for improved security, technology and student safety.
The remodel of Milliken Park will add walls to create a secure, single point of entry into the school similar to the rest of the district's school buildings. This design creates a vestibule with a window and intercom system which is used to know the purpose of an individual wanting to enter the building.
And, because the district’s 5,049 students now have access to a computer device on a daily basis, updating classrooms to accommodate modern technology is critical in the learning process.