Voters approve school bond issue

Despite bringing what is the largest bond issue in the school’s history to a public vote, it won’t force the district to raise its $1.24 per $100 tax levy due to old debt rolling off from previous bond issues.

Projects in more detail include:

• The construction of a Career & Technical Education Center.

• Indoor air quality and creating operational and energy efficiencies.

• Improved security, technology and student safety.

The remodeling of current and construction of new district buildings is the largest project under the bond issue.

Projects include the razing of Washington, Howard and Clarmar elementary schools. Washington and Howard will be rebuilt adjacent to their current sites, while Clarmar will be rebuilt on a new undetermined site on the east side of Fremont.

The three new elementary schools will have four classrooms for each grade level.

Plans also call for the renovation of Milliken Park and Linden elementary schools.

The design for the new elementary schools will follow the Bell Field Elementary floor plan and be modeled after Bell Field, which opened in 2001.