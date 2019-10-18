Dr. Sara Waring-Tiedeman recently joined Midland University as the dean of the Walker School of Education.
Tiedeman comes to Midland after serving as the director for the Master of Education degree programs and chairperson for the Undergraduate Teacher Education department at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, for three years.
“Dr. Tiedeman brings with her proven successful approaches to offering quality graduate and undergraduate programs in education,” said Susan Kruml, vice president for academic affairs. “Dr. Tiedeman is uniquely qualified with teaching and leadership experience in both pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education. We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber.”
Tiedeman has a diverse background in her career in education. She taught English as a second language to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and worked as a district administrator of federal programs. She taught at South Dakota State University and was an associate professor at Arizona State University. Tiedeman also served as a contract specialist and data analyst for edCount, an organization that provides systems and services for educators across the United States.
Through its Teacher Education Program and Masters of Education Program, the Walker School of Education is thriving in its mission to give future educators the skills, knowledge and disposition to succeed in building and educating people and communities.