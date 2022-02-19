 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washburn University dean's list

Washburn University

Bergan Hofer of Fremont was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Washburn University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

