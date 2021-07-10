Washburn University spring dean's list

Support Local Journalism
Bergan Hofer of Fremont was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Washburn University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the dean’s list.
