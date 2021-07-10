 Skip to main content
Washburn University spring dean's list
Washburn University spring dean's list

Washburn University

Bergan Hofer of Fremont was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Washburn University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99. More than 800 students qualified for the dean’s list.

