Dan Moran’s kindergarten class follows along closely as he prepares to teach them a new “sight word,” a frequently used word that children learn to memorize by sight to help them learn to read.
Today’s word is “big.”
But on this particular Tuesday, Moran isn’t teaching “sight words,” exactly. He’s teaching “palabras de uso frecuente” — the Spanish equivalent. On a smart board, he writes the word in both languages: “Grande—Big.”
Moran, speaking exclusively in Spanish, asks the children to translate the word and use it in a sentence. His class of 24 students, split evenly between native English and native Spanish speakers, respond in Spanish sentences, naming things that are big: backpack (mochila), teacher (maestro), muscles (músculo).
The schedule on the whiteboard dictates that, later that day, the class will move onto handwriting lessons — this time in English. It’s a normal day for Washington Elementary School’s dual language program, where half of each school day is taught in Spanish, and the other half is taught in English.
“All of our students — that’s English native speakers and Spanish native speakers, even K’iche’ dialect speakers — are involved in analytical thought starting at 5 years old,” Moran said. “Every time they learn something in one language and have to apply it to a new situation, they are engaged in that higher order thinking.”
Washington Elementary’s dual language program began under Moran’s direction four years ago as one of only a handful of such programs in the state. It currently serves kids from kindergarten to third grade, with fourth grade classes starting next year. Moran has been asked to present his curriculum at universities, like the University of Nebraska and Ohio State.
But now it’s looking to expand to ensure it can help its students continue their bilingual education as they get older. At the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education’s December meeting, Moran laid out a case for the program to be extended into fifth and sixth grades. That’s a decision that will likely be made sometime next year.
Currently, the program has cognitive benefits for elementary school students, Moran argues. But if it stops after fourth grade, students will inevitably lose the bilingualism that he believes will make them more competitive college applicants and members of the workforce.
Moran says dual language students are seeing positive results, matching or outperforming their monolingual peers. Moran argues the program brings unique benefits to students: It challenges them academically, it fosters a highly marketable bilingual workforce, it puts English Language Learners on a more even footing with their English-speaking peers and it encourages acceptance of differences.
“We have every type of person in Fremont represented in this class,” Moran said. “I think it’s good for them socially, because they understand differences from a young age.”
In Fremont, the dual language program certainly has been popular. Last year, with more than 60 applications, including several from outside districts, the wait list to enter the program was nearly twice as long as the list of those who were accepted.
“I already had a parent contact me for 2021,” Moran said.
For Christy Fiala, a bilingual parent, it was important that her two children, Violet and Shylie, enter into a bilingual program. Now, her daughters are in the program at Washington, in third and first grades, respectively. And if the program doesn’t continue into fifth grade, Fiala says she may consider taking her kids to another district that will offer it higher grade levels.
Fiala believes the program’s academic rigor and attentive faculty have improved her children’s performance, while learning a new language has helped improve their behavior and have made them more curious and fearless. Both of her children are adopted, and Fiala said the program’s rigor and attentive faculty have helped Shylie overcome the trauma of growing up in the foster system.
“My children are excelling because of the dual language program,” she said. “Washington School and the dual language program have given our kiddos exposure to all people and families and religions and languages. It creates children who are more well-rounded and more informed and more accepting.”
Experts agree that, if implemented correctly, a dual language program has unique benefits.
“In general, a huge benefit of the dual language programs is this increased cognitive development and cognitive benefits, but also student engagement,” said Theresa Catalano, associate professor of language education at UNL. “It’s the only program that produces proficient bilinguals, but they’re also biliterate — they can read and write in both languages … and they’re also bicultural. They understand. They live in these two worlds.”
It can also help close the achievement gap between English-speaking students and other students who are still learning English, Catalano said.
In a normal setting, a native Spanish-speaking student may spend a large portion of the day sitting in a classroom where their knowledge of the language is limited. In dual language, those students spend at least half of the day learning in a familiar language. Dual language faculty, meanwhile, are trained to provide clues and prompts to students, enabling them to follow the lesson, even when the language is different.
There can be challenges in properly implementing a dual language program. Moran, for instance, said that growing the program to include more classes at the elementary level can be constrained by by finding bilingual and biliterate elementary school teachers. And he believes the program requires significantly more support and commitment than a traditional classroom — which translates into more involvement from parents and faculty.
Moran says it’s not clear at this point what the program would like like in the fifth and sixth grade or beyond — whether students may take a single dual language class for 45 minutes each day or if they’ll take certain subjects in a different language each day.
“Whatever it is, the focus is going to be to make certain that we don’t just use the language as a tool for transmitting knowledge, but that we use that language to open up all those different avenues of bicultural, biliterate and bilingual.”