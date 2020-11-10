Washington Elementary teacher recognized for summer volunteer work

More than 15,000 meals were delivered to children across the Fremont area this summer through the Feeding Fremont program, a volunteer-led delivery service meant to provide easier access to much-needed free meals.
Of the volunteers who participated in the project, perhaps none of them played a more pivotal role than Washington Elementary teacher Shanna Karlin.
Throughout the summer, Karlin dedicated her time daily to managing other volunteers and helping to keep the program moving for the children in need of the service.
That’s why she was named Feeding Fremont’s “Volunteer Extraordinaire” on Monday and received an award from Together 4 Fremont founders Brent Cudly and Erica Kobza.
The impromptu award ceremony came in a surprise visit to Karlin’s classroom Monday afternoon. With her students serving as the audience, Karliln was thanked for her tireless work during the summer.
Kobza, who also serves as the dean of students at Fremont Public Schools, said she wasn’t surprised to see Karlin step up to support her children over the summer.
“ ... I know her heart and she’s passionate about these kids and she wants to do something for them, so I knew that she would do that,” Kobza said. “And for us, I mean we just really appreciate it.”
Karlin said she felt the project gave her the opportunity to reconnect with the students that she had been forced to say goodbye to prematurely last March, when schools across the area closed in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These guys were able to give me a sense that I was doing something for my kids, even though I couldn’t see them, and that I was still helping them and their families, even while we were out of school and away from each other.”
Karlin said she was actually anticipating more children to take part in the summer food program, but nevertheless she is still proud of the work put on by her and her fellow volunteers.
“It’s an impressive number,” she said.
When asked where her desire to volunteer so passionately throughout the summer came from, Karlin said it was simple: Children needed the service.
She said a teacher’s job doesn’t end when they leave the building each day. Instead, it’s a daily commitment to look out for what’s best for their students.
“Our job is not seven hours a day, five days a week,” she said. “Our job is 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.”
When they’re not with their students, Karlin said teachers often spend time worrying about their students’ wellbeing.
“We want to make sure that they’re healthy and that they are safe and happy,” Karlin said. “These guys provided a service that was very much needed, so for that I am very grateful. It was one last worry knowing that my kids, and the kids in Fremont, had food.”
