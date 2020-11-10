Washington Elementary teacher recognized for summer volunteer work

Karlin said she felt the project gave her the opportunity to reconnect with the students that she had been forced to say goodbye to prematurely last March, when schools across the area closed in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These guys were able to give me a sense that I was doing something for my kids, even though I couldn’t see them, and that I was still helping them and their families, even while we were out of school and away from each other.”

Karlin said she was actually anticipating more children to take part in the summer food program, but nevertheless she is still proud of the work put on by her and her fellow volunteers.

“It’s an impressive number,” she said.

When asked where her desire to volunteer so passionately throughout the summer came from, Karlin said it was simple: Children needed the service.

She said a teacher’s job doesn’t end when they leave the building each day. Instead, it’s a daily commitment to look out for what’s best for their students.

“Our job is not seven hours a day, five days a week,” she said. “Our job is 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.”