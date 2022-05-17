WATCH NOW: Archbishop Bergan High School has graduation ceremony

Brady Davis literally dropped the ball.

At the time, Davis was a new student at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools. He was attending an “I Believe” retreat where kids were playing kickball.

“I dropped ball after ball,” said Davis in his salutatorian address to the Class of 2022.

Davis was moved to the outfield where a pitch came to him.

“I tripped over my shoes, and I fell before the ball got there, and the ball landed right on my face,” he said. “What an introduction to your classmates.”

Davis figured nobody would want to hang out with the new kid who was terrible at kickball.

He found out quite differently and years later expressed his gratitude to his class and school.

“I would not be the person I am today without this class,” Davis said. “They have taught me hard work, resilience, toughness and self-confidence.”

The sanctuary of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church was filled with family and friends who’d come to see 31 students graduate Saturday evening. There were tears and hugs when graduates paused to give yellow roses to family and friends who’d supported them during their school years.

There were laughs, too, as Bergan teacher and coach Chris Rainforth gave an animated commencement address, humorously reenacting a coach’s sideline reactions — each accompanied by a life lesson and parting thought for the graduates.

During the ceremony, Bergan Principal Dan Koenig touted the soon-to-be graduates’ academic accomplishments. He said they’d collectively received more than $4.3 million in scholarship offers — meaning each student was offered an average of almost $139,000.

In addition, Koenig said class members served the church as lectors, Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion and altar servers.

Koenig recalled graduates’ other accomplishments. In the past four years, their teams took part in six state championships, 12 state runners-up, 16 district championships and numerous other records.

“It would be accurate to say that the last four years could well have been the most decorated time period for activities in Bergan history,” Koenig said.

Valedictorian Cal Janke continued the list of accomplishments, mentioning students’ achievements in speech, band, choir and a school musical.

Koenig noted these graduates were ninth-graders when the flood of 2019 turned the city into an island. As sophomores and juniors, they faced the challenges of the COVID-10 pandemic.

“This class handled all of these challenges with ease and kept a positive attitude throughout any adversity they faced,” Koenig said.

Rainforth encouraged students to:

Take a time out.

“Make it a point, each and every day, to step away from (the phone) and from people and just have a quiet time where there’s no distractions,” he said, encouraging them to spend that time with Jesus. “It will change your life.”

Communicate clearly.

He urged students to communicate face to face so they can convey what they really mean to say, noting they can miss out on body language and tone of voice when they’re on their phones. Miscommunication or a lack of communication can lead to problems, he said.

Stay positive.

“Don’t get down on yourself so quickly,” Rainforth said. “Do the best you can. Just keep trying. … Do the right thing and do it for the glory of God and not your own glory.”

At one point, Rainforth acted out the scene of a frustrated coach throwing his jacket into the air. The audience erupted in laughter.

“Don’t let your emotions get the best of you,”

he said, bringing more laughs. Rainforth said God gave humans emotions and it’s OK to feel them. “Just don’t let them get the better of you,” he said. “Don’t let a bad moment ruin your day or your week or your relationship with someone.”

Don’t miss out on the opportunities placed in front of you, because you’re afraid to fail.

Don’t be afraid to invest your time, heart and energy in something. There’s a higher level of accomplishment and joy in things you have invested in, he said.

Stop complaining.

“All you do is drag the people around you down,” Rainforth said. “Focus on the positive. Think about, ‘How can I be part of the solution,’ instead of adding to the negativity or the problem.”

Listen.

“Really listen to people,” he said. “Let them know you are focused on what they have to say.”

Rainforth encouraged graduates to remember that Bergan would always be their home.

“Remember that you are loved,” he said. “Beyond your friends and family, you are loved by the all-knowing, all-powerful Father God in heaven, who created not only you, but this amazing world we live in. He is the perfect master builder.”

Janke expressed thanks in his valedictorian address, describing his family as his rock during the last four years. He thanked teachers, administrators and the entire Bergan family.

“I believe the faculty and staff sometimes don’t get thanked enough for being a part of such a noble profession,” Janke said. “Through your hard work and guidance, you have helped form what are now the fine young men and women of the Class of 2022.”

Janke looked to the future with a quote from the late theologian C.S. Lewis, “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”

