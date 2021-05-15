WATCH NOW: Arlington senior looks to the future

Miller plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in biology and minoring in psychology. He’ll take pre-med classes.

His goal is to be accepted into medical school, preferably at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and to become an orthopedic surgeon.

That goal grew out of an experience, which occurred his freshman year.

That year, Miller had pain in his right knee, but not enough to keep him from playing football and wrestling. An MRI revealed a torn meniscus in his right knee and he had surgery.

He was inspired by his doctor.

“Seeing how he helped me and seeing how he was able to get me back to doing what I love – like playing sports and being active – that made me want to do that as well and try to help people out,” Miller said.

Miller said he’s grateful for the support, whether from his parents, siblings and cousins, or teachers, coaches and friends.