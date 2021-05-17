WATCH NOW: Bergan students graduate

Baker stressed that students shouldn’t abandon their goals or avoid working toward success.

“Working hard is, in fact, good and biblical, but it should not be done for the sole purpose of individual achievement or monetary gain because more often than not, this is done at the expense of our relationships with others,” she said.

Among the many people she thanked, Baker expressed gratitude to the priests of St. Patrick’s for showing the power of a relationship with Christ, the administration for making difficult decisions, and faculty for their patience and dedication.

She thanked families for their support, commitment and sacrifice.

Salutatorian Jadin Ostrand expressed a special thanks during a tender moment of her speech.

“I would mainly like to thank and recognize my mom, who has been there through every one of my highs and my lows and has been the person I tell everything to,” Ostrand said. “You mean the world to me, and you are my biggest role model. You are an extremely hard worker and go-getter, and I hope one day I can be the type of woman you are.”