WATCH NOW: Board of Education says Sasse speech doesn't 'represent the values of FPS'

The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution voicing its disapproval for Sen. Ben Sasse's comments during the school's virtual commencement ceremony on Tuesday.
It was the first time the board met since the May 16 graduation ceremony. In his address, Sasse made comments, which his spokesman later described as jokes, at the physical fitness of students and the psychology profession.
His comments even took a political turn, with Sasse shifting blame for COVID-19 toward China.
“We’re going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it,” he said during the ceremony.
The speech garnered national attention and received statewide condemnation from several organizations, including the Nebraska State Educators Association and the Nebraska Psychological Association.
The resolution, introduced by board member Terry Sorensen, expressed the board's dissatisfaction with Sasse's speech during the ceremony. The resolution notes that while the words spoken by Sasse are his own, it added that the board did not feel the "sentiment expressed by Sen. Sasse represents the values of FPS."
"We do not believe that many of the comments presented by Sen. Sasse had a place in a commencement speech," the resolution read.
Because the school asked for Sasse to provide a commencement speech, they were required to include the speech in the ceremony, Sorensen said. If the video wasn't included, the board and district as a whole could find itself in "legal peril."
Board member Michael Peterson said it would have been legal to remove the entire ceremony from viewing, but it would not have been possible to just remove Sasse's speech while re-posting the rest of the ceremony.
"While I was appalled by Sasse's speech, there was too much good in the commencement ceremony for me to be able to be on board with withdrawing the entire thing," he said.
Several members of the public, including parents of Fremont High School graduates and FPS educators, spoke to the board to relay their dissatisfaction with the speech.
Brent Cudly, the director of professional learning and federal programs at FPS, said he came to speak as a community member and parent of a recent FHS graduate.
"As an instructional leader, I believe deeply that we need to make education for all in our community," he said. "A family's address, background, bank account, ethnicity, language or race should not determine the access that a child has to our community resources."
He called for the board to make a statement centered around four values: anti-racism, inclusivity, equity and access.
"The graduation ceremony this year did not promote anti-racism, inclusivity, equity or access," he said. "Our community has dealt with a variety of racial issues over the course of the last year and the last several years and our nation is experiencing deep problems around racism."
Erica Kobza, the incoming dean of students at FPS, said she looks forward to championing the message of anti-racism and inclusivity in her new position.
"I'm grateful that the position will bring me back to a place where I'll be working directly with, and have an immediate impact on our student in both a relationship building and disciplinary capacity," she said.
Given the surrounding events, Kobza said it was important for her to reiterate her commitment to communicating her values as an educator.
"Everyone belongs and everyone has access to exactly what they need to be successful," she said. "I am a dean of students who values anti-racism, inclusivity, equality and access. I believe in doing the right thing, even when it's hard."
FHS parent Brianna Cudly said she was not satisfied with the school's response to Sen. Sasse's commencement address.
FPS released a statement on May 17 giving some background to the decision-making process for the address. Requests for commencement speeches were made for both State Sen. Lynne Walz and Sasse, who is a former FHS graduate.
Rather than immediately voicing its disapproval for Sasse's comments, FPS stated that the district "does not edit or censor guest speakers."
"I was angry and disappointed with the speech itself, and we feel the same about the school's response," Brianna Cudly said. " ... The statement not only refuses to admit any responsibility, but emits any statement of support for our students, teachers and other staff, including our mental health professionals."
Fremont resident Katie Marsh said she has "love overflowing" for FPS and the district, but she was troubled after watching the virtual graduation ceremony.
Marsh said she knew several colleagues who were directly affected by the comments made in the video.
"It broke my heart that I was embarrassed to put on the Fremont shirt after this," she said.
