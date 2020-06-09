WATCH NOW: Board of Education says Sasse speech doesn't 'represent the values of FPS'

"The graduation ceremony this year did not promote anti-racism, inclusivity, equity or access," he said. "Our community has dealt with a variety of racial issues over the course of the last year and the last several years and our nation is experiencing deep problems around racism."

Erica Kobza, the incoming dean of students at FPS, said she looks forward to championing the message of anti-racism and inclusivity in her new position.

"I'm grateful that the position will bring me back to a place where I'll be working directly with, and have an immediate impact on our student in both a relationship building and disciplinary capacity," she said.

Given the surrounding events, Kobza said it was important for her to reiterate her commitment to communicating her values as an educator.

"Everyone belongs and everyone has access to exactly what they need to be successful," she said. "I am a dean of students who values anti-racism, inclusivity, equality and access. I believe in doing the right thing, even when it's hard."

FHS parent Brianna Cudly said she was not satisfied with the school's response to Sen. Sasse's commencement address.