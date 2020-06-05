WATCH NOW: Churches providing food totes

The Rev. Jon Ashley compares it to the feeding of the 4,000.
A Bible story tells of Christ’s miraculous feeding of 4,000 men, plus women and children, from seven loaves of bread and a few small fish.
Now, the senior pastor of Fremont Presbyterian Church sees a modern-day feeding endeavor taking place.
This time, seven local churches are working to provide 4,000 weekend food totes for local families.
And the pastor and his wife, Jen, hope more people and groups will join the effort.
For the past eight years, the Presbyterian Church has served midday meals and helped provide educational opportunities for children and youth via the Summer Lunch Program.
The church won’t be able to serve meals in its building this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So this year, we are trying to provide weekend food totes that kids can take home with them on Thursdays when they pick up the Grab and Go meals at the school sites,” Ashley said.
Fremont Public Schools has been conducting a Grab-N-Go feeding program. Multi-day meals are being provided between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bell Field, Linden and Washington elementary schools and between 11 a.m. and noon Mondays and Thursdays in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. On Thursdays, the churches will provide food totes for children ages 1-18.
Providing weekend food totes isn’t something new for the SLP.
Ashley said the SLP began providing food totes about four years ago. That way, kids would have food during the weekend.
“Last year, we gave out about 1,200 food totes through the Summer Lunch Program,” he said. “This year, we’re estimating that the need is larger—more like 3,000 to 4,000 food totes.”
In past years, an SLP team has coordinated the Summer Lunch Program. The team is a partnership of churches, Fremont Area United Way, the Salvation Army and other partners.
Jon Ashley said when it became clear that the church wouldn’t be able to offer traditional daily meals onsite, the SLP team reached out to the Fremont Area Community Foundation and became involved with the COVID-19 Task Force Leadership Group.
The SLP team learned about two weeks ago that the schools would be running out of food for weekend totes, starting in June, he said.
So churches offered to help.
Jen Ashley, director of discipleship and outreach ministry at the Presbyterian Church, has been working with community partners and churches to assemble a plan to get food supplies, donations and volunteers.
“We’ve also been working with HyVee and Walmart to get orders placed,” she said.
For the next couple of weeks, Jen Ashley and other members of the task force’s food security committee are partnering with LifeHouse and FPS to provide weekend totes.
Churches will start providing the totes starting next week and plan to continue doing so through the end of July or until school starts.
Seven churches have committed to make 3,000 of the 4,000 totes needed.
“We’re about 75 percent of the way to our goal and we’re still looking for help to close the rest of that gap,” Jon Ashley said.
Jen Ashley said about 1,000 more food totes are needed, which is about $4,000 to finish out the summer.
Monetary donations may be directed to: the Fremont Area United Way at 445 E. First St., Fremont, NE 68025. In the memo line of the check, write: SLP food totes.
Each tote, based on bulk pricing, costs approximately $3.67.
A single tote consists of a 1-gallon slider Ziploc bag, which includes:
- a bottle of water;
- a 100 % juice pouch;
- an easy open can of chicken or tuna in water;
- a can of corn or green beans;
- an individual serving of Rice a Roni chicken or easily opened macaroni and cheese;
- a cup of unsweetened applesauce or easy open mandarin oranges;
- a granola bar;
- Teddy Grahams or mini pretzels, in individual servings.
The bags are designed to provide enough food for a youth. The program is open to children and youth from ages 1 to 18.
Help also is needed to assemble the food totes. Those interested in volunteering may contact Jen Ashley at jen@presbyterianfremont.org or 402-721-7904.
Ashley said the churches involved are helping in different ways.
“There are still opportunities for churches to sign up as a group to lend a hand as well,” she said.
Jon Ashley said the project is a way to help provide nutrition to Fremont kids in the summer and for the community to come together to meet needs.
Jen Ashley said she’s been amazed by the number of people involved through the churches, organizations and schools to make sure kids are fed.
“It’s been a joy to see all different ways that churches and organizations are working together to solve the problem and show what can happen when each of us offers our time, our heart and our love and our gifts and we all work together, then God can bring the blessings,” Jon Ashley said.
Ashley said the “can-do, let’s-partner-together attitude” reminds him of 2012 when community members learned of the need to provide meals to kids in the summer, which led to launching the SLP.
“Now, we can’t do that the way we used to,” he said, “but when the growing need arose this year the Fremont community is once again stepping up and showing our hearts and our desire to work together for the common good.”
Ashley said the SLP hopes to conduct another back-to-school project to supply kids with backpacks of school supplies.
He hopes the SLP will be able to resume its traditional onsite program in the church in 2021.
