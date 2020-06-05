WATCH NOW: Churches providing food totes

The bags are designed to provide enough food for a youth. The program is open to children and youth from ages 1 to 18.

Help also is needed to assemble the food totes. Those interested in volunteering may contact Jen Ashley at jen@presbyterianfremont.org or 402-721-7904.

Ashley said the churches involved are helping in different ways.

“There are still opportunities for churches to sign up as a group to lend a hand as well,” she said.

Jon Ashley said the project is a way to help provide nutrition to Fremont kids in the summer and for the community to come together to meet needs.

Jen Ashley said she’s been amazed by the number of people involved through the churches, organizations and schools to make sure kids are fed.

“It’s been a joy to see all different ways that churches and organizations are working together to solve the problem and show what can happen when each of us offers our time, our heart and our love and our gifts and we all work together, then God can bring the blessings,” Jon Ashley said.