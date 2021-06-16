WATCH NOW: FACF and Methodist Fremont Health Scholarship Luncheon

It was a time of remembrance and future plans.
Family members of Kim Koski remembered her contributions to Fremont. With a scholarship in her honor, they learned how recipient Amber Millard plans to help others in the future.
Friends and family of local graduates gathered recently for the Fremont Area Community Foundation and Fremont Health Foundation Scholarship Luncheon 2021. More than 130 people attended the event at Fremont Golf Club.
Foundation representatives recognized scholarship recipients, who were awarded thousands of dollars, and thanked donors and volunteers. Fremonter Don Cunningham gave a humorous talk.
FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers talked about the importance of education.
She quoted former Texas Congressman Solomon Ortiz, who said, “Education is the key to success in life.”
“He is right,” Diers said. “Even during challenging economic times, a college diploma or professional certificate is a key to opportunity. College helps families pull out of poverty and the effects of education are felt across communities and through generations.”
Diers shared the benefits of education.
“Research shows that individuals with higher levels of education earn more and are more likely than others to be employed,” Diers said. “College-educated adults are more likely than others to receive health insurance and pension benefits from their employer and report being satisfied with their jobs. They are more likely to vote and lead healthier lifestyles, reducing health care costs for individuals and society.”
She stressed the generational benefits.
“College-educated parents engage in more educational activities with their children who are, in turn, better prepared for school,” Diers said.
Education comes with a price tag.
Diers quoted the 2020 Sallie Mae study, “How America Pays for College,” and said 52 percent of American families have a plan for college.
“Last year, families spent an average of more than $30,000 on college. Over half of college costs — 52 percent — was paid out of pocket with parents’ and students’ income and savings,” Diers said. “But the good news — 58 percent of families were able to use scholarships to help pay for college, making it the second largest source of funding.”
Scholarships are crucial to bridging the gap between the increasing costs of tuition and what students and their families can afford to pay, Diers said.
Diers said the FACF administers more than 70 scholarship funds.
This year, the foundation received scholarship applications from 116 students and awarded more than 100 scholarships totaling $107,000 for graduates of nine area high schools.
FACF administers scholarships for North Bend Central High School, which awarded its own scholarships at more than $20,000.
Diers said 100 people reviewed FACF scholarship applications this year.
Shawn Shanahan, executive director of development and community health for Methodist Fremont Health, and Fremont Health Foundation, congratulated scholarship recipients.
Shanahan said the foundation began awarding scholarships in 1989 and has provided 333 scholarships to students furthering their education in health care.
“We’ve provided over $315,000 to our local students who are continuing education in nursing, physician, physical therapy and other medical high needs,” she said.
This year, the foundation had the highest number of applicants with local students entering the health care field and awarded 10 scholarships, totaling $10,500.
During the banquet, audience members laughed at Cunningham light-heartedly talked about all the questions and comments graduates face about their future.
He gave advice for graduates wanting to become successful. His tips were:
• Diminish the pronoun “I” and seek others.
• Say “thank you” every day. Acknowledge the other person. “When you recognize what other people are doing for you, there’s something inside of you that changes,” Cunningham said.
• Become loving people. “That doesn’t mean you fall in love with anybody you run into in college,” Cunningham said, amid audience laughter.
Cunningham more seriously said: “Become a loving person. Become someone who is not afraid to share your heart, knowing it will get stomped on every now and then. It’s part of the deal. And when you get smacked in life, and you will, the trick there is, you will have built up a residual of character and courage, because you’ve diminished yourself, because you recognize others. And when that happens, the loving part’s easy.”
Koski’s family members spoke lovingly of a woman, who was 50 when she passed away in January after a lengthy battle with cancer.
A 1988 Fremont High School graduate, Koski worked for the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years. She became director of the parks and recreation department in 2016.
Her accomplishments included supervision of construction of the Fremont Splash Station water/amusement park and, most recently, the extensive remodeling of the historic Fremont City Auditorium.
“She had a passion for kids and the community and everything that goes along with it and we wanted to honor her legacy by creating a scholarship through the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” said Kim’s sister-in-law, Amy Koski.
In a Fremont Tribune tribute to Koski, Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, spoke of her contributions.
“I truly believe that there isn’t a person in this town that Kim hasn’t positively impacted in some way, shape or form,” Schwanke said. “Even if some people didn’t know her, they definitely have been to the neighborhood park, swam at the pool, walked on a trail, taken a dog for a run at the dog park, or utilized a program that Kim helped organize.”
Koski continues to help others through the scholarship that bears her name.
Amber Millard of Fremont is the first person to receive the Kim Koski Memorial Scholarship. Millard plans to attend Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, where she will study psychology. She plans to become a mental health therapist.
“I’m really grateful for the scholarship,” Millard said. “It means a lot to me. I know college is expensive and it will help me become a therapist and help other people.”
Millard hugged Koski’s mother, Sandra, and brother, Mike and his wife, Amy, after the banquet, expressing her thanks.
Graduates would leave with many congratulations and encouragement, which included some thoughts from Shanahan.
“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams,” Shanahan said. “Live the life you imagined. Congratulations. Enjoy today, tomorrow and the future.”