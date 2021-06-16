WATCH NOW: FACF and Methodist Fremont Health Scholarship Luncheon

• Become loving people. “That doesn’t mean you fall in love with anybody you run into in college,” Cunningham said, amid audience laughter.

Cunningham more seriously said: “Become a loving person. Become someone who is not afraid to share your heart, knowing it will get stomped on every now and then. It’s part of the deal. And when you get smacked in life, and you will, the trick there is, you will have built up a residual of character and courage, because you’ve diminished yourself, because you recognize others. And when that happens, the loving part’s easy.”

Koski’s family members spoke lovingly of a woman, who was 50 when she passed away in January after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A 1988 Fremont High School graduate, Koski worked for the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years. She became director of the parks and recreation department in 2016.

Her accomplishments included supervision of construction of the Fremont Splash Station water/amusement park and, most recently, the extensive remodeling of the historic Fremont City Auditorium.