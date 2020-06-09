WATCH NOW: Family sees path forward for FPS after Sasse remarks

In the future, Brent said he hopes to see the board implement a policy statement that includes that group's core values in the future.

"It is time to educate, advocate and act around our shared values," he said during Tuesday's school board meeting.

Briana said she and Brent were glad to see the board unanimously support a resolution expressing its disappointment in Sasse's comments during its Tuesday meeting.

The resolution, introduced by Board Member Terry Sorensen, stated that Sasse's remarks didn't represent the values of FPS.

"We do not believe that many of the comments presented by Sen. Sasse had a place in a commencement speech," the resolution read.

Briana said she would have liked to see a similar statement be distributed to students, but she was glad to see the board come together to make what she believed to be a strong statement.

"There is a stronger focus by the administration and the board to be more cognizant of those values in relation to decision making and making a statement in support of that would go a long way," she said.

Briana and Brent reiterated that they love FPS despite the issues surrounding the ceremony.

"We're here for a reason," she said. "This seemed a little out of left field and we know it doesn't reflect the values of Fremont, but not everybody knows that. It's always good to reiterate what we stand for and what we believe in."

