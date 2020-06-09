WATCH NOW: Family sees path forward for FPS after Sasse remarks

Brent and Briana Cudly remember sitting on their outside patio to watch Fremont High School's virtual graduation ceremony in May.
Their daughter was graduating from high school, but it wasn't a normal graduation celebration. Briana said she knew her daughter, Lili, had missed out on so many senior-year staples, including a trip to Carnegie Hall, prom and an in-person graduation ceremony.
"They lost a lot of things," she said.
When Sen. Ben Sasse's pre-recorded commencement address began playing, Briana said her daughter was furious.
"He started to talk about China and then started saying these students are lazy and didn't get dressed up and he just started off right away in his disparaging remarks," she said. "Our daughter was upset and left the room, furious. Of course, then we were furious."
Brent, who works as the director of professional learning and federal programs for FPS, said his daughter came back and listened to the remainder of the ceremony, which he said was "just incredible." However, he said the first eight minutes of the ceremony just didn't fit.
"Graduations aren't supposed to be divisive," he said. "It's not a moment of partisanship."
Briana said the school's initial statement on May 17 didn't do enough. FPS's statement congratulated the 2020 class, but didn't take a stance on Sasse's remarks. Instead, it said the school district does not edit or censor guest speakers.
"The words spoken belong to the individual that said them, not the school district," the May statement read.
Briana said she wasn't looking for the board to say Sasse was wrong, but she expected to see some statement of support for the school's students, teachers and mental health professionals.
"It was very impersonal and it was more that no responsibility was taken and there was no statement of support," she said. " ... I don't feel like that showed an understanding of what was going on. It just didn't live up to what you would expect to hear."
Brent said that, while the comments made by Sasse caused anger in the community, the situation could be turned into a positive.
He said Together 4 Fremont, a group of like-minded educators discussing issues of inclusivity, equity, access and anti-racism, formed partly because of Sasse's remarks.
He said the group is made up of around 30 FPS educators so far and hasn't formally organized yet. The group has held two sessions so far and plans to continue meeting in the future to discuss education and action plans regarding the group's core values.
"We know that racism and lack of access happen and we're not the only community to deal with it, but we as educators have a great opportunity to advocate for our students," he said.
In the future, Brent said he hopes to see the board implement a policy statement that includes that group's core values in the future.
"It is time to educate, advocate and act around our shared values," he said during Tuesday's school board meeting.
Briana said she and Brent were glad to see the board unanimously support a resolution expressing its disappointment in Sasse's comments during its Tuesday meeting.
The resolution, introduced by Board Member Terry Sorensen, stated that Sasse's remarks didn't represent the values of FPS.
Briana said she would have liked to see a similar statement be distributed to students, but she was glad to see the board come together to make what she believed to be a strong statement.
"There is a stronger focus by the administration and the board to be more cognizant of those values in relation to decision making and making a statement in support of that would go a long way," she said.
Briana and Brent reiterated that they love FPS despite the issues surrounding the ceremony.
"We're here for a reason," she said. "This seemed a little out of left field and we know it doesn't reflect the values of Fremont, but not everybody knows that. It's always good to reiterate what we stand for and what we believe in."
