As he looked into the crowds, Mark Shepard saw more than today’s adults and students.

He saw the future.

The superintendent of Fremont Public Schools was among many area residents attending groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Howard and Washington elementary school buildings.

After much planning, school administrators and board members, city and chamber officials, contractors, teachers, parents and students gathered Wednesday afternoon to mark the projects’ launch.

New buildings for Howard, Washington and Deer Pointe (the replacement for Clarmar Elementary) are part of a 10-project, $123 million school facility improvements bond issue which voters approved in September 2021.

More than 50 adults and 30 children attended each of the groundbreaking ceremonies at Howard and Washington elementary schools – even amid very windy conditions.

After thanking numerous individuals and businesses at the Howard groundbreaking, Shepard talked about the importance of investing in future generations of students.

He told how many years ago during a bond campaign in Lincoln, his father, a lifelong educator, sat with retirees at a coffee shop.

One individual was upset with the Lincoln Public Schools’ effort to pass a bond issue to improve facilities. The person said the schools were good enough for them and their now-adult children, so they were good enough for students today.

Shepard’s father then reminisced about his time as a fifth-grader attending West Elementary School in Fremont on the current site of Rotary Park. He told how students packed their books and school supplies and walked down the street to the newly opened Linden Elementary.

And he talked about people who had the foresight to think – not just about the current generation, but generations to come.

“Dad finished his conversation that day with: ‘We’ve got to be willing to plant trees we will never get to sit under,’” Shepard said.

Shepard noted that the new building will serve the community for the next 40 to 50 years.

“That’s going to be a tree that many of us will never get to sit under,” Shepard said. “Think of all the future generations that will benefit from that.”

FPS Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec spoke enthusiastically about the Howard groundbreaking.

“I started kindergarten here, my siblings went here, my three daughters went here,” Proskovec said. “This school that has served this community for 50 years is true to my heart.”

She thanked her mother (Sharon Martens), who volunteered at the school, was PTA president, worked there as a para educator and “who continues to watch out her back door to make sure the school is OK.”

Proskovec expressed gratitude for neighbors who take care of the school like it’s their own.

State Sen. Lynne Walz (Dist. 15) said she has the opportunity to visit schools across the state.

“When I stand up and talk about Fremont, I am very proud of the way our community and our schools work together, both public and private. The spirit of community and cooperation in Fremont and in the surrounding areas is second to none,” Walz said.

Walz, a former teacher, also said she’s excited for what will take place within school.

“Within the walls of the school, our students learn skills that they’re going to carry with them for the rest of their lives – math, reading, science, social studies, fine arts,” Walz said. “They will learn critical thinking skills, research skills, problem solving, financing and personal budgeting. They’ll learn how to make good decisions, respect others and they will learn how to lead with value.”

Walz also spoke of parents, teachers and community members, who’ll work together to provide a nurturing environment and quality education for students.

“As a community, we are truly making an investment in our future to educate future health care workers, financial advisers, bankers, welders, electricians, plumbers, manufacture workers, farmers and technicians and future teachers,” Walz said. “All of those and more are really important and we depend on those people in our everyday life.”

Students decked out in red, plastic toy hardhats stood behind Howard Principal Mindy Chandler as she ceremoniously scooped a shovel of dirt. Afterward, a host of dignitaries took their turns at scooping dirt during a photo session.

During both ceremonies, Caryl and Chuck Johannsen and Heidi and Brett Richmond, co-chairs of the Task Force for Kids Campaign committee, were recognized for their work in educating the public about the no tax levy increase facilities improvement bond referendum.

“Without their leadership and support none of this would be possible,” Proskovec said.

During the groundbreaking at Washington Elementary, Shepard said the building had served the community very well for 50 years.

“But it’s tired and it needs to be replaced,” Shepard said.

He said through the citizen’s committee, needs were prioritized and identified at all levels and in all segments and quadrants of the community.

Proskovec also expressed her enthusiasm at the Washington groundbreaking.

“The teachers and the staff and the students are so fun here,” Proskovec told attendees. “Everybody’s learning and everybody’s excited. It is one of best so I’m super excited that you are going to get a new building in about two years.”

In light of the two groundbreakings, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg talked about the numerous local endeavors.

“Fremont is really on the move,” Spellerberg said. “We’ve got a new library coming in a year. We just opened a new airport terminal. We have the Southeast Beltway and Highway 30 – we’ll have four lanes around Fremont. We have a lot going on in our beautiful downtown. Now is the time to be in Fremont.”

As she did at Howard, Walz also shared her comments with Washington groundbreaking attendees.

Washington students also wore red plastic, toy hardhats as they stood behind Principal Erica Kobza, who ceremoniously scooped a shovel of dirt. Dignitaries again took their turns at scooping dirt while photos were taken.

Wind may have tossed hair and made it tough to hear some speakers, but didn’t seem to dampen the excitement of schoolchildren, who helped holler out countdown numbers before their principal scooped a shovelful of dirt.

And who will be among generations learning within the walls of buildings provided by people, who will never sit under the shade of their thoughtfully planted trees.