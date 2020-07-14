WATCH NOW: FPS outlines return-to-school blueprint during Board of Education meeting

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard shared a working outline for the district's plan to return to classes for the 2020-21 school year during Monday's Board of Education meeting.
The meeting was filled to capacity with both teachers and families who shared their views on the school's plans to move forward with in-person classes for the upcoming year.
One parent addressed the board, sharing the story of her 5-year-old daughter who died from the H1N1 virus in 2014 shortly after registering for kindergarten.
Now, the family is preparing to register their second daughter for kindergarten in the middle of another pandemic.
"I understand the gravity of what will be placed on the shoulders of families if we reopen too early," the parent said.
FPS teacher Britt Jensen applauded FPS's decision to quickly transition to online instruction at the virus's outbreak in March, but cautioned against moving too fast to reopen classes in the fall.
Jensen noted rising case numbers in a number of states around the country, including Florida, Arizona and Texas.
"Things are getting a lot worse," he said. "I know this is Florida, but we just saw the most cases in a single day."
Jensen added that it is unrealistic to expect that children will be able to practice social distancing or required mask usage for a full school day.
"We're asking them to have masks on all day, I presume," Jensen said. "I would guess you probably have something on your person somewhere. But, these things are a pain in the ass to wear, we all know that."
Shelli Ferguson, a teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center, said she considered her students as members of her family. While she made it clear she wasn't attempting to minimize concerns from parents, Ferguson said getting back to some level of normalcy from a teaching perspective was important.
"Kids need that school environment," Ferguson said. "And I know there's going to be kids that have to stay home because they have a compromised immune system or they have family at home. I understand every situation."
Following public comment, Shepard moved into the school's outline for the upcoming year. The document, which Shepard described as a working blueprint, spanned more than 30 pages and covered the district's response to COVID-19 for the upcoming year.
Shepard said the discussion surrounding the document involved "many, many people" ranging from local teachers to Three Rivers Public Health Department to the Department of Education.
He added that the school's current blueprint for re-opening was subject to change before the first day of classes on Aug. 11.
"We're continuing to look at the best plan moving forward," he said. "This is not a final product."
The document relied on varying levels of risk influenced by a dial created by Three Rivers Public Health Department to determine any potential changes to instruction for the upcoming school year.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said the risk dial was created as an alternative to just releasing daily COVID-19 numbers for the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
The dial is broken into four separate colors that represent varying levels of risk: green represents a low risk, yellow represents a moderate risk, orange represents a high risk and red represents a severe risk.
Currently, the Three Rivers' jurisdiction sits at a moderate risk.
When looking at how that moderate outlook relates to the school blueprint, Shepard said social distancing would be suggested, as well as face mask usage where social distancing is not possible.
Additionally, schools across the district will use temperature gauges to monitor students' temperatures as they enter the building. The gauges are similar to technology used at Lincoln Premium Poultry to monitor employee temperatures as they enter work.
Shepard said FPS used CARES Act funding to purchase 15 cameras to be used across the district for the upcoming year.
The district was also the beneficiary of a project at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that donated 100 gallons of hand sanitizer to the area for the upcoming semester.
"These tools are going to be really good," he said.
Should the risk dial rise to severe, Shepard said FPS would be operating at a similar level that it previously did in March.
"We're pretty much at home," he said.
Board member Michael Peterson asked Shepard if FPS would consider transitioning to at-home instruction should the dial move to orange at some point.
Shepard said some "gradations" exist between each dial that would allow the school to operate at a higher risk with some added protocols.
Uhing added that the current plan is fluid and subject to change, but it is meant to get kids back in school for the upcoming year.
"Is this going to be perfect? No," she said. "But, it's a starting point to help us."
Several scenarios were introduced by Shepard outlining what classroom instruction may look like for the upcoming year. The models shown to the public included a 50/50 split model, a hybrid model and a delayed start model.
The 50/50 split model, which received the highest amount of support from parents in a survey, allows half of the student body to attend class in the morning, while the other half would begin classes in the afternoon.
This model allows students to attend class daily and receive at least one meal a day from the school, Shepard said.
Shepard said he would prefer that schools remain in a model like this for as little time as possible should FPS be forced to transition to a scenario like the 50/50-split model, but that is entirely dependent on the level of the risk dial.
Shepard said the district is also taking measures to address internet access for the upcoming year. Those measures include placing hotspots outside schools and working with local companies to provide mobile hotspots to students.
"Sometimes when the parent goes to work, this goes with them," Shepard said, holding up his cell phone. " ... We're working on getting that fixed."
Shepard then transitioned into personal protective equipment usage plans for FPS for the upcoming year. Shepard said PPE usage remains a high priority for the school, adding that FPS purchased two reusable, cloth masks for each staff member and student for the upcoming year.
"We have a lot of PPE that we have already purchased and will continue to purchase," he said.
Mandating mask usage became a topic of debate among board members during the meeting. Shepard said the school is looking at PPE usage from a situational perspective.
For example, students on a bus have no way to practice social distancing, meaning mask usage will be required. He also noted larger classrooms that have no way to safely distance its students would be required to wear masks.
Peterson said treating masks as a situational tool could be asking for more trouble.
"To me, it sounds like we're asking to move up the risk dial," he said.
Uhing said there are some schools that mandate mask usage at all times. While she noted that masks are not mandated in the state, Uhing said wearing a mask is highly recommended and could provide an additional level of protection in a setting where social distancing isn't possible.
"That's one more level of protection," she said.
To mitigate any potential increase in the jurisdiction's risk dial, Peterson said he believed it would be prudent to require mask usage.
Board member Todd Hansen said he didn't believe a mask mandate would ever be implemented statewide, but he believed a mask requirement is necessary. However, asking kids to wear a mask all day is a challenge in itself, so Hansen recommended the school mandate mask usage for its staff.
By doing this, he said teachers and staff may serve as a model in their classroom.
"It's going to be a big challenge," he said. "I know that."
Board member Terry Sorensen agreed with both Peterson and Hansen, but board member Jon Ludvigsen said he had a difficult time recommending mandatory mask usage.
"I understand the purpose of the mask," he said. "I wear one when I can't social distance, but I also think we have a responsibility to the kids and teachers."
While he said he didn't prefer mandatory mask usage, Ludvigsen said he understood the importance of a mask mandate.
Board president Sandi Proskovec said health and safety are of the utmost importance to her, but she added that it is important to weigh the social and emotional well-being of students.
Additionally, Proskovec said mandating mask usage raises the question of how FPS would enforce mandatory mask usage if the rule is enacted.
"If you're mandating it, you're policing it," she said.
Simply, Proskovec said she didn't see a clear path to enforcing mandatory mask usage if implemented. She added that, at this point, she wouldn't vote to mandate mask usage across the board.
"I think that seems a little unrealistic," she said.
Uhing reiterated that mask usage is the best line of defense to keep kids in school.
"If we have that mask on, that is going to help us with that determination that 'this kid gets to stay in school and this kid has to go home,'" she said.
Shepard said he plans to take the feedback from the board and will look at a way to implement a plan for required mask usage in certain situations for the upcoming school year.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Shepard thanked both the board and the public for sharing their concerns and insight regarding the school's back to plan.
"Obviously, we're much smarter collectively than we are as individuals and I appreciate the feedback," he said. "It started tonight with some public comment and concerns that were raised and those are all issues that we have at our forefront."
Editor's Note: During coverage of Monday's Board of Education meeting, a published tweet inadvertently attributed FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard saying "these things are a pain in the ass to wear all day." As noted in the story, the comment was made by a member of the public during public comment, not by Shepard himself.
