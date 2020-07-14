WATCH NOW: FPS outlines return-to-school blueprint during Board of Education meeting

"We're asking them to have masks on all day, I presume," Jensen said. "I would guess you probably have something on your person somewhere. But, these things are a pain in the ass to wear, we all know that."

Shelli Ferguson, a teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center, said she considered her students as members of her family. While she made it clear she wasn't attempting to minimize concerns from parents, Ferguson said getting back to some level of normalcy from a teaching perspective was important.

"Kids need that school environment," Ferguson said. "And I know there's going to be kids that have to stay home because they have a compromised immune system or they have family at home. I understand every situation."

Following public comment, Shepard moved into the school's outline for the upcoming year. The document, which Shepard described as a working blueprint, spanned more than 30 pages and covered the district's response to COVID-19 for the upcoming year.

Shepard said the discussion surrounding the document involved "many, many people" ranging from local teachers to Three Rivers Public Health Department to the Department of Education.

He added that the school's current blueprint for re-opening was subject to change before the first day of classes on Aug. 11.