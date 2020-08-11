WATCH NOW: FPS returns to school after five-month delay

Sikora said he felt both students and staff members were excited for the first day of classes to begin.

"We have a lot of things in place that are new to everybody, so we'll be just making sure that everybody's following the protocols for safety that we've put together," Sikora said.

Sikora said staff at FHS are well-versed in the protocols put in place as part of the district's back-to-school plan, including its mask and social distancing guidance.

"We're going to use our multi-tiered system of support processes to help students remember those things and we'll just keep reminding them and working with them to make sure that they're keeping up on all of those little things that they need to," he said.

In addition to the school's mask requirements, there will also be additional changes to the makeup of the high school in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Those measures include eliminating locker usage in hallways and expanding the school's cafeteria to its commons area and Al Bahe Gymnasium balcony to make room for social distancing.