WATCH NOW: FPS returns to school after five-month delay

Thousands of students across Fremont Public Schools returned to the classroom for the first time in months on Tuesday to begin the new school year.
It's the first time the schools have been open to students since schools across Fremont closed indefinitely during the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While that same pandemic still looms, FPS administration is confident that its return-to-school blueprint developed during the summer will allow for students to safely return to the classroom.
" ... I think it's important to remember that the document was not created in a vacuum," Superintendent Mark Shepard said during the district's Board of Education meeting Monday night. "It was created with a lot of input from administration and staff, from other members of the school district along with guidance from Three Rivers Public Health Department."
Classes at Fremont High School began earlier for the school's freshman class, according to Principal Myron Sikora. Those students entered the building first to go through orientation.
A number of students began arriving at the high school campus shortly before 9 a.m. in anticipation of class, which began at 9:30 a.m.
Many students could be seen lining up outside the main entrance to the high school or clustered together with groups of other students, most of whom were wearing masks.
Sikora said he felt both students and staff members were excited for the first day of classes to begin.
"We have a lot of things in place that are new to everybody, so we'll be just making sure that everybody's following the protocols for safety that we've put together," Sikora said.
Sikora said staff at FHS are well-versed in the protocols put in place as part of the district's back-to-school plan, including its mask and social distancing guidance.
"We're going to use our multi-tiered system of support processes to help students remember those things and we'll just keep reminding them and working with them to make sure that they're keeping up on all of those little things that they need to," he said.
In addition to the school's mask requirements, there will also be additional changes to the makeup of the high school in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Those measures include eliminating locker usage in hallways and expanding the school's cafeteria to its commons area and Al Bahe Gymnasium balcony to make room for social distancing.
Even with the expected obstacles that will likely accompany the changes to the way FPS schools function this year, Sikora said he is confident the protocols put in place are what's best for the school.
"If there's something we need to adjust or change, we will plan to do that," he said.
Jason Chicoine, principal at Clarmar Elementary School, said it was all hands on deck as staff welcomed the school's 284 students back.
"Everybody was masked up and ready to go and we already had the school prepped," he said. " ... They seem to be just as excited and thrilled to be back in school, too."
One of the early challenges Chicoine noticed during the first day of school was getting students lined up when entering the building or going to lunch.
"That's really the hard part, you know, because they're kids, used to bumping into each other and standing right next to each other," he said.
Chicoine said he is "100%" confident in the school's re-entry plan for the upcoming year. He said administrators and staff spent hours going "into the weeds" to develop the plan.
"It is great to have kids back in the classroom," he said. "There's nothing you can replace that face-to-face dialogue with."
