WATCH NOW: Fremont High School recognizes graduates with modified ceremonies

After a two-month delay, the seniors at Fremont High School were finally given their chance to turn their tassels.
FHS had its modified graduation ceremonies at the Al Bahe Gymnasium on Sunday. The ceremonies were broken down into three separate 45-minute sessions, with the first session beginning at 1 p.m. and the last at 4 p.m.
The crowd was also limited at each event. Each of the 125 graduates was given four admission tickets for family and friends to attend the ceremony. Only those ticket holders and graduates were allowed to attend the ceremony.
Safety procedures and protocols were also implemented during each graduation ceremony.
Social distancing guidelines were visible on the floor of the gym where the graduating seniors sat, with each chair spaced out between the students.
Masks were also used throughout the session and body temperatures were taken for each person entering the building.
The ceremony included five pre-recorded addresses from graduating students.
Fremont Public Schools Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec addressed the graduating class, noting that this year hasn’t been a normal one.
“It’s probably safe to say you haven’t had another school year quite like this one,” she said.
Despite the circumstances surrounding the year, Proskovec said it was important to focus on the bigger picture.
“What’s really important is that we’re celebrating your 13 years, and in some cases plus, of educational achievement,” she said. “This is the thing you’ve been working toward. We gave you a goal, and it wasn’t an easy goal, and you succeeded.”
The ceremony was a chance for some students to celebrate their achievement and revisit the school one last time before moving on to whatever the future holds; whether that means moving onto college, joining the military or jumping into the workforce.
Jasmine Porter is one of the students who participated in Sunday’s graduation ceremony. She said the day was filled with mixed feelings.
“I don’t know if it feels the same, so to speak,” she said. “ ... It’s more of mixed feelings. Like I’m super excited that I’m finally graduating, but I also wish it would have come sooner.”
Porter plans to take a year off before pursuing a career in agriculture. She said it was nice to be able to visit the school one last time.
“It was nice to be able to come back into the school again,” she said.
Superintendent Mark Shepard said he believed the ceremonies moved along smoothly.
“I think it went exactly the way we put it together, and [executive director of secondary operations Scott Jensen] did a great job of identifying a way to honor our graduates but while still maintaining social distancing and keeping everyone safe,” he said. “Our parents were very appreciative.”
In between each session, the entire gymnasium was disinfected using a statically charged sprayer. Shepard said the equipment, which FPS has used for a year-and-a-half, is the same that can be found in hospitals.
“We tried to identify ways that we could do this and do it well,” Shepard said. “We worked with Three Rivers Public Health Department and [Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing] reviewed our plans and approved our plans.”
Shepard said he wishes the spring semester would have turned out differently. That includes missed sporting events, musicals, dances and concerts all capped off with a full-blown graduation ceremony at Midland University.
“That’s our standard protocol and that’s what people have come to appreciate and expect but I think, given the circumstances, this was a reasonable alternative that I think honored our class of 2020,” he said.
FHS principal Myron Sikora said he believed Sunday’s graduation ceremony went by smoothly.
“I think things went very well today,” he said. “I think the kids were excited to finally have the opportunity to walk across the stage and pick up their diplomas and I know the families are excited, too.”
He added that every student should be able to cap off their educational career with a graduation ceremony.
“I think it’s not maybe ideal or maybe what we thought it would be, but we feel good that it’s an opportunity for students to finish things off with the punctuation mark on their educational careers,” Sikora said.
