WATCH NOW: Fremont High School recognizes graduates with modified ceremonies

“I think it went exactly the way we put it together, and [executive director of secondary operations Scott Jensen] did a great job of identifying a way to honor our graduates but while still maintaining social distancing and keeping everyone safe,” he said. “Our parents were very appreciative.”

In between each session, the entire gymnasium was disinfected using a statically charged sprayer. Shepard said the equipment, which FPS has used for a year-and-a-half, is the same that can be found in hospitals.

“We tried to identify ways that we could do this and do it well,” Shepard said. “We worked with Three Rivers Public Health Department and [Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing] reviewed our plans and approved our plans.”

Shepard said he wishes the spring semester would have turned out differently. That includes missed sporting events, musicals, dances and concerts all capped off with a full-blown graduation ceremony at Midland University.

“That’s our standard protocol and that’s what people have come to appreciate and expect but I think, given the circumstances, this was a reasonable alternative that I think honored our class of 2020,” he said.

FHS principal Myron Sikora said he believed Sunday’s graduation ceremony went by smoothly.