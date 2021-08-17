WATCH NOW: Fremont middle schoolers learn about trucking industry

Bryan Shirley, who has driven around 3 million miles for Werner during his 30-year career, was one of the drivers taking part in the FMS tour.

“I showed them the inside where we sleep at, where we work at, how we drive, all the electronics, how many computers are on the truck, about the brake system, the airbag system,” he said. “We talk about everything, blindsides, everything.”

Shirley said he believes the tours makes children more knowledgeable of the different types of trucks that can be driven.

“They enjoy the blowing of the horn, of course. It’s the biggest thing,” he said. “But they like the interesting things about the tires and stuff and what we haul and all of that.”

Aside from honking the horn, Henkenius said the students enjoyed learning more about trucking with the tour.

“This has them talking to people who are actually in the industry, talking to someone who is actually a driver, hearing what they do, being able to see how big the trucks are and being able to see the wheels,” she said.

While the tour isn’t meant to have children commit to a career in trucking, Grisham said it’s a good way to show them the different options they’ll have later in their schooling.