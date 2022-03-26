WATCH NOW: Holocaust educator talks about a survivor, empathy and 'upstanders'

Dr. Fred Kader was only 4 years old when he and his mother reached the train station in Belgium.

It was 1942.

The little boy was with his mother. They’d been called for deportation and were at Antwerp rail station, where Jewish people were taken to other stations and, eventually, to Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

Kader’s mother saw an opportunity at the station for her little son to walk away.

She told him to walk away.

So he did.

A nun, who saw Kader on the street, took him to an orphanage and he became a hidden child — and his family’s only survivor.

On Thursday night, area residents listened as Scott Littky shared some of Kader’s story at Midland University.

Littky is executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha. He came to Midland before the university performance of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” which tells the story of a young Jewish girl, who perished in the Holocaust.

During his talk, Littky, who is Jewish, told how he began in his work of promoting understanding and compassion.

Littky grew up in Detroit, where he saw a man with a number tattoo on his arm. During the Holocaust, the Nazis tattooed Jewish prisoners with numbers.

“That began my journey of trying to figure this all out,” Littky said.

Littky would spend 34 years in Jewish education. He’d go to Yad Vashem, an educational facility and museum in Jerusalem, to study the Holocaust. He’d help write curriculum, using Yad Vashem materials, for Jewish religious schools throughout the United States.

He’s been executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education for four years.

“This is a really interesting time to be teaching about the Holocaust,” Littky said.

Littky said there are nine Holocaust survivors left in Nebraska. The oldest is 97 and the youngest, Kader, is 84.

The institute’s website tells more of Kader’s story.

An article by Leo Adam Biga states that Kader’s father had been rounded up with other Jewish men and sent to a forced labor camp in France.

His older brothers were already on their way to death camps, when Kader and his mother reached the train station.

An extended family member, who survived, described how his mother made the heart-wrenching decision to save her lone son by telling him to walk away.

Kader doesn’t remember his mother’s face or voice. No photographs of his immediate family exist.

Littky said Kader was about 7 or 8 when the war ended and he was sent to live with an uncle in Montreal, Canada.

Kader would know little about his family, which troubled him. But as a teenager, he made a decision.

Littky described that moment:

“He looked in the mirror and he said, ‘I’ve got to become something.’”

Kader became a pediatric neurologist and moved to Nebraska.

“He said he felt it was his mission to help children — to give them a childhood—since he didn’t have a childhood,” Littky said.

Kader, who is retired, has been a speaker for the institute, which now has second-generation speakers whose parents were Holocaust survivors.

A third-generation speaker tells the story of her grandmother, the late Bea Karp.

Karp, who died in 2020, had spoken at public schools including those in Arlington, Wahoo and at Logan View.

Besides providing speakers, Littky said the institute has a program called “Art in the Holocaust,” during which seventh- and eighth-graders make portraits of survivors.

Students have been able to meet survivors during a reception.

“To watch that interaction, that mutual respect and love that is there, is absolutely beautiful,” he said.

In his work, Littky encourages people to not use comparisons which dishonor and are hurtful to Holocaust victims.

For instance, he talked to the Tribune about people who compare someone they don’t like to a Nazi.

That is hurtful to Holocaust survivors, because people today don’t realize just how bad the Nazis were.

“To say that a parent is acting like a Nazi is not in any way in comparison to what a real Nazi put Jews through in the Holocaust … they tortured and murdered,” Littky said.

During his Thursday night presentation, Littky provided another example.

He cited a Tweet made by a Nebraskan, comparing the requirement of wearing a mask or being vaccinated to Jews wearing a yellow star during the Holocaust.

Littky contacted the individual, encouraging him not to make such comparisons, and asking to talk with him further.

They had a wonderful conversation, Littky said.

Littky didn’t try to change the person’s viewpoint or become political.

Instead, he explained that yellow stars, which Jewish people were forced to wear on their clothes during the Holocaust, were meant to take away their rights and try and make them less than human.

“Jews couldn’t shop at non-Jewish businesses. Jewish children couldn’t go to non-Jewish schools. Jews couldn’t shop in non-Jewish stores. Jews couldn’t go to non-Jewish doctors,” Littky said.

He cites the difference.

“The yellow star was meant to take away their dignity and lower them as human beings,” Littky told the Tribune. “There’s no comparison between the two and it’s insulting to (Holocaust victims) that people don’t see that wearing a star was something that took away rights and life, and wearing a mask, though we don’t enjoy doing it, is to help save your life.”

Littky said he believes people make these comparisons, because of the shock value behind them.

He encouraged his audience to ask those making the comparison why they feel that way.

“You may be able to get them to understand why they shouldn’t do it, but to react with yelling, screaming, swearing or whatever, you’re not going to provide education. You’re not going to help change the world,” he said.

Littky said the institute seeks to teach empathy and understanding.

“And, hopefully, encourage people to be ‘upstanders’ and not bystanders,” Littky said. “If they see something, say something to make this world a better place. I’m idealistic. I believe one person can do that.”

He cited examples of “upstanders.”

Littky said Yad Vashem has recognized some 25,000 non-Jews as “Righteous Among the Nations” or “Righteous Gentiles,” who risked their lives during the Holocaust and saved at least one Jewish person.

The most well-known is Oskar Schindler, a Nazi Party member, who saw a little Jewish girl with a red coat in a ghetto.

“He had an awakening and he saved between 1,300 and 1,400 Jews,” Littky said. “As a result of what he did, there are over 7,000 people alive today.”

Littky cited a Talmudic, ancient Jewish text, which states: “If you save one person, it’s like saving the world.”

And that can include someone like a nun, who rescued a 4-year-old boy, who went on to become a lifesaving doctor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.