WATCH NOW: Keene Memorial Library celebrates groundbreaking event

News Editor

The library director had to stop briefly as she took in an emotional moment.

After years of work and planning, the estimated $9.4 million construction project is getting underway. Several people gathered Tuesday evening for the groundbreaking ceremony on the south lawn of the library at 1030 N. Broad St.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg thanked numerous organizations, individuals, donors, architectural and construction businesses. He lauded Fremonters who passed a $2 million bond referendum for the project in 2018.

Event speakers expressed appreciation for those supporting a project, designed to provide upgraded technology to help those without such resources at home. The updated facility will continue to be a place where people have access to information, educational materials, inspiration and meeting space.

Spellerberg commended England-Biggs, a 16-year library employee, who assumed the role of interim library director as work was being done to get the project off the ground.

“She hit the ground running and hasn’t stopped yet,” Spellerberg said, noting that England-Biggs became library director in May 2021.

England-Biggs paid tribute to library staff.

“I am incredibly honored,” England-Biggs said. “I lead a talented and dedicated staff.”

England-Biggs thanked staff for all their efforts, but especially during the last eight weeks as the library has been relocating to its temporary space in the nearby Fremont City Auditorium.

“It has not been easy and they were nothing short of amazing,” England-Biggs said of her staff.

England-Biggs thanked many City of Fremont departments, especially parks and recreation, for its help in moving to the auditorium.

“We couldn’t have done this alone,” England-Biggs said. “It’s a true testament to the teamwork of the city that we’re open to the public at the auditorium and we opened six days early.”

England-Biggs described the current library building, which opened in 1971, as a bit outdated.

“We needed new restrooms and a new elevator so we could be accessible to all,” she said. “We needed more space for meetings and community gatherings. We needed a computer lab with space for classroom training,”

She said the expansion project addresses all these needs and more.

The facilities will become ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Accessible.

England-Biggs said the interior space will better serve the needs of children, teens and adults.

She told ceremony attendees that a small annex building to the east of the library will be gone. A building extension of approximately 12,000 square feet will take its place. This extension will stand in the current parking lot area with a new, larger parking lot in nearby now-vacant lots.

The south lawn area will become the site of a new, outdoor courtyard area.

All such work will be done while retaining the library’s character.

England-Biggs said the library has been a vital part of the community for more than 51 years.

“When completed next fall, the new and improved Keene Memorial Library will be ready to serve as a true community hub for the next 50 years,” she said.

Linda McClain, library board president, provided some history of Fremont’s libraries and talked about project fundraising challenges.

She mentioned industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who donated funds in 1903 for the first library in Fremont.

That library was on the corner of Military and Park avenues.

History records that the ambitious Carnegie left his home in Scotland and came to America where he became very wealthy. He eventually gave away most of his wealth and his philanthropic efforts included funding the establishment of more than 2,500 public libraries around the world.

McClain said Fremont was one of the first of 63 Nebraska libraries to receive Carnegie funds.

She said Carnegie believed the way “up” for many people like himself was through access for everyone.

And free and public libraries were born.

She quoted Carnegie who said: “A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never-failing spring in the desert.”

McClain said 30,000 people a year use the library’s WiFi.

“We’re not just a place with books. We provide so much else to the people of Fremont,” McClain said.

For the past year and a half, McClain and England-Biggs have been applying for grants to help fund the library project. McClain said they have applied for more than 20 grants and have received 15 grants totaling more than $2 million. England-Biggs told the Tribune on Wednesday that, thus far, a total of $7.4 million has been raised for the project which is 80 percent funded.

During the ceremony, McClain talked about challenges faced since the 2018 bond issue passage.

Just as fundraising efforts were starting to be organized in 2019, the area experienced historic flooding and the community focused on those impacted.

In March 2020, a global pandemic further curtailed fundraising efforts.

The “Grow With Us” fundraising campaign officially was launched in April 2021.

“We had a goal to raise about $5 million, which we felt was the amount we would need to bridge the gap between the funds that were already available and the bond,” McClain said. “I’m happy to report we’ve almost raised $4 million in the past year and a half.”

McClain thanked those who’ve donated.

She also encouraged people to contribute as more funds are needed.

“If you’ve done any remodeling yourself or any work in your home, you know prices are going up,” McClain said. “Everything costs more now than when we planned on this four years ago.”

Fremont City Councilmember and library liaison Sally Ganem thanked attendees, encouraging all to never lose sight of the mission to inspire, educate and care for each other.

McClain marveled at the milestone observed on Tuesday.

“There’s part of me that can’t even believe we’re really standing here today,” she said. “It is a dream come true, really, and I think it’s something that’s going to have long-term positive impact on this community.”