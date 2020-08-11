Watch now: Market of Hope raises funds for church and school

“Especially for people who are Catholic parishioners here to be able to have a physical piece of our church in our home is so rare and so special,” McKinley said.

To participate, folks search for the St. Pat’s/Bergan MOH group on Facebook and ask to join. They are asked a question about where they live—city and state—to help group administrators filter out any potential spam.

Once approved, group members can browse. To sell an item or experience, they do this:

Post a picture.

State the time and date when the sale ends.

List a starting bid.

State how much of each sale will go to MOH. For instance, someone selling jam for $6 each might retain $2 for jars and ingredients and donate $4 to the church and school. The women point out that MOH is not for participants’ personal profit.

Sellers mark the word, “sold,” at the top of the page and comment with the winner when the sale concludes.

Buyers simply comment with their bid on the page. Some items are sold outright.

“My flower arrangements aren’t going to survive a week of bidding,” said McKinley, who just posts a price.