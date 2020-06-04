WATCH NOW: Midland soccer teams lead food drive for local food pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Midland University men’s and women’s soccer programs have combined with over 500 programs across the country to provide monetary and food support for local food banks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midland joined the Soccer United Against Hunger Project, an effort created by the University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s soccer team, to combat food shortage in local food banks. Other universities participating in the project include Creighton University, Bellevue University and the College of Saint Mary.

Coaches and players from both programs set up a tent outside Hy-Vee on 23rd St. in Fremont Thursday to accept donations from the public. Those donations will be matched by Hy-Vee before being delivered to LifeHouse food pantry. The drive ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Women’s head coach Greg Janosik said he believed the event was a success.

“I think today is going great so far,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of people that have donated some things. I think the kids have done a really good job of sending the message of what we’re here to do. It’s been a very positive afternoon so far.”

Men’s head coach Raphael Martinez said it is important to give back to the community whenever possible, especially during a pandemic.