WATCH NOW: Midland University opens campus to students for first day of classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Midland University’s student body trickled through its Fremont campus, it looked like a typical first day of classes.

Students gathered outside while waiting to enter lecture halls. They took photos with their friends by the Cross at the Center fountain. Some were probably getting a head start on the semester-long grind of studying, studying and more studying.

There were some similarities for the 1,400-plus students who began the 2020/21 academic year on Thursday; but there were some clear differences influenced by the looming concerns of a pandemic that continues to hold a grip on both the campus and country.

Students wore masks as they walked to and from different buildings. They carried to-go lunches from the cafeteria. Tables in the shade were almost all occupied as students looked for a secluded spot to work on homework or take a break in between classes.

There is plenty that feels different this year for students at the university because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Eddie Schweikert, a freshman who commutes to class from Omaha, it’s been difficult becoming social again because of the pandemic.