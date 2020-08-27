WATCH NOW: Midland University opens campus to students for first day of classes

As Midland University’s student body trickled through its Fremont campus, it looked like a typical first day of classes.
Students gathered outside while waiting to enter lecture halls. They took photos with their friends by the Cross at the Center fountain. Some were probably getting a head start on the semester-long grind of studying, studying and more studying.
There were some similarities for the 1,400-plus students who began the 2020/21 academic year on Thursday; but there were some clear differences influenced by the looming concerns of a pandemic that continues to hold a grip on both the campus and country.
Students wore masks as they walked to and from different buildings. They carried to-go lunches from the cafeteria. Tables in the shade were almost all occupied as students looked for a secluded spot to work on homework or take a break in between classes.
There is plenty that feels different this year for students at the university because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Eddie Schweikert, a freshman who commutes to class from Omaha, it’s been difficult becoming social again because of the pandemic.
During the last five months, he said he’s had limited in-person contact because of the pandemic. It’s taken some time getting used to talking to people face-to-face again.
Luckily, Schweikert’s had plenty of time during the past week to flex his social muscles.
“I was here for an arts retreat, which started a week ago, so that kind of helped me meet some people,” he said. “It’s nice, though. I think classes are going really well.”
Schweikert said the first half of the summer was filled with unknowns about the upcoming semester.
“It was like ‘what’s going to happen?’” Nobody really knew,” he said. “Then, in July, we had virtual student registration online and things just kind of started to fall into place and I feel like it’s been executed very well overall.”
While uncertainty remains in the backs of students’ minds moving forward through the semester, Schweikert said he remains hopeful for the rest of the semester.
“I know there’s a lot of people I’ve talked to and some are staying hopeful,” he said. “And that goes for professors and students.”
Senior Heather Johnson said she is excited to be back on campus after being forced to depart in early March due to COVID-19.
“Being able to come back to campus is just a real treat,” she said.
Despite the abrupt changes last year, Johnson said she felt the campus did an excellent job transitioning its students to online classes.
“The teachers were more than understanding that, not only did we have our school stuff going on, but we had our own personal struggles that we were dealing with, too,” she said. “Midland was more than accommodating, which was super nice.”
Johnson said she is a little nervous about the upcoming year because of an internship she recently received, but she feels confident in the school’s plan moving forward.
“I’ve been working for that for the past three years and I really don’t want that opportunity to slip away,” she said about the internship. “But, I’m confident that, as long as everyone follows the policies that Midland has implemented and everyone is safe, respectful and responsible around campus, I don’t think we will be affected and I have confidence that we will have a great year.”
