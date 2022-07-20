WATCH NOW: Reading in the turf room - Library Storytime comes to Fremont Family YMCA

Children gathered Tuesday in the turf room of the Fremont Family YMCA to hear Justine Ridder, children’s librarian at Keene Memorial Library, read to them. The event was part of the library’s Out and About Storytime. Next week’s Storytime is set at Fremont Mall.
