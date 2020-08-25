WATCH NOW: Sisters win Nebraska Broadcasters Award for 30-second video

For 30 seconds, sisters Jillian and Elissa Dames pose a single question: What’s your move?
They do this through a video showcasing Elissa going through the motions of a runner on a track; beginning with stretching and concluding with a sprint to the finish line all while reinforcing a message of living life to the fullest.
The video was the recipient of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association award for best high school public service announcement.
The two sisters decided on the idea while preparing to send in state journalism entries at Scribner-Snyder Community Schools.
“My sister and I sat down and came up with a few ideas and decided to create a 30-second, because I did a minute-long video last year and we thought a 30-second video would be more of a challenge for us to do,” Elissa, now a student at Midland University, said.
All in all, it took around a week for the pair to plan, film and edit the video.
Elissa participated in the school’s journalism program in her junior and senior year, but said she helped out from time to time in her sophomore year.
Jillian, currently a sophomore at Scribner-Snyder, first became involved in the program last year.
While trying to come up with a theme for the video, Elissa said she was inspired by the idea of making the decision to do something.
“Every story has decision making in it,” she said. “So what if the whole PSA was about taking your shot, making your move and making that initial decision to do something.”
She said centering the video around theme was effective because of today’s society.
“I thought a PSA about making the right decisions and putting yourself out there would be effective in today’s society when people are shy and kind of nervous about that sort of stuff,” Elissa said.
Both Elissa and Jillian have been passionate about creating videos for years.
Elissa said she recently visited a summer camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln centered on film making that she believed played an important role in her progress as a producer.
“That stuff I learned from there really helped for this project because I learned about making the shot list, directing and how to plan out your shots and everything,” she said.
Jillian said she and her sister have been working together on producing videos during the past two years in various other areas, such as FCCLA competition.
She said the practice has allowed the two to become even more comfortable working together on projects.
“I think we’ve kind of gotten into a groove of being able to work together and create videos,” she said.
Elissa said working together with her sister has only helped deepen their relationship. She said it is important to be able to look back on memories like these award-winning projects.
“I really value the relationships I have with my siblings,” she said. “When we look back we’ll be able to watch it and remember working together. That’s pretty cool.”
With Scribner-Snyder being a small school district, Elissa said some might not carry high expectations when looking at the products its student’s put out.
Despite its size, Elissa said there is still plenty to be said about the school.
“It’s really nice to bring it back to the school and kind of give them a little bit of recognition and say ‘hey, even though we’re small, we still have lots of students with lots of talents who are making a spot for themselves in this world,’” she said.
While other programs like football and music may be flashier, Jillian said the school’s journalism program is still a strong performer.
“I think it will be a cool representation that we have this kind of program,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!