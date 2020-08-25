WATCH NOW: Sisters win Nebraska Broadcasters Award for 30-second video

“Every story has decision making in it,” she said. “So what if the whole PSA was about taking your shot, making your move and making that initial decision to do something.”

She said centering the video around theme was effective because of today’s society.

“I thought a PSA about making the right decisions and putting yourself out there would be effective in today’s society when people are shy and kind of nervous about that sort of stuff,” Elissa said.

Both Elissa and Jillian have been passionate about creating videos for years.

Elissa said she recently visited a summer camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln centered on film making that she believed played an important role in her progress as a producer.

“That stuff I learned from there really helped for this project because I learned about making the shot list, directing and how to plan out your shots and everything,” she said.

Jillian said she and her sister have been working together on producing videos during the past two years in various other areas, such as FCCLA competition.

She said the practice has allowed the two to become even more comfortable working together on projects.