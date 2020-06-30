WATCH NOW: St. Patrick Catholic Church, Archbishop Bergan discuss financial outlook

During that meeting, Hill added that he expected both the school and parish to become fully current on expenses before the end of the current fiscal year.

Koenig said he was happy with the parish’s fundraising efforts during the Wednesday town hall.

“We’re very happy with my perspective on how fundraising efforts have gone thus far,” he said.

Nolte responded to the question by thanking the parishioners for their participation in town halls. He added that everything is a possibility moving forward.

“ ... We have to ask these questions that help us look deeper into what’s going on in our parish and in our school with our finances, but also what’s going on in the mind of our parishioners and their hearts of what their understanding is and seeing where we can better communicate, seeing where we can make things clear,” he said.

Nolte said starting the year current on expenses will go a long way in making sure both the school and parish are on a level playing field.

“God has put on my heart that he’s going to eradicate our financial debt quickly and he’s going to make us thrive in his grace and his mercy,” he said. “I believe this.”