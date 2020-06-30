WATCH NOW: St. Patrick Catholic Church, Archbishop Bergan discuss financial outlook

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School Principal Dan Koenig reiterated the possibility of one or more buildings being closed during the 2021-22 school year due to financial concerns during the parish’s final town hall meeting last Wednesday.
During the town hall, Koenig responded to a question asking if the possibility of one or more buildings being closed during the 2021-22 school year was actually being considered.
In May, the Rev. Walter Nolte outlined three options the school could take as a result of existing financial issues that have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Both school buildings may continue to operate normally for the 2021-22 school year.
- One school building will be closed during the 2021-22 school year.
- Both buildings will close during the 2021-22 school year.
During the school’s previous virtual town hall meeting on June 10, St. Patrick Catholic Church and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Finance Director Steve Hill said he was optimistic about the parish’s financial future.
Hill said the parish received $265,767 through donations from 329 families at the time of the meeting.
During that meeting, Hill added that he expected both the school and parish to become fully current on expenses before the end of the current fiscal year.
Koenig said he was happy with the parish’s fundraising efforts during the Wednesday town hall.
“We’re very happy with my perspective on how fundraising efforts have gone thus far,” he said.
Nolte responded to the question by thanking the parishioners for their participation in town halls. He added that everything is a possibility moving forward.
“ ... We have to ask these questions that help us look deeper into what’s going on in our parish and in our school with our finances, but also what’s going on in the mind of our parishioners and their hearts of what their understanding is and seeing where we can better communicate, seeing where we can make things clear,” he said.
Nolte said starting the year current on expenses will go a long way in making sure both the school and parish are on a level playing field.
“God has put on my heart that he’s going to eradicate our financial debt quickly and he’s going to make us thrive in his grace and his mercy,” he said. “I believe this.”
Wednesday’s town hall concluded the parish’s series of virtual meetings addressing its financial concerns. In a follow-up interview with Koenig, he said it was important for the parish to share the urgency of the situation with parishioners and family early on.
“When we first started the process, we wanted to make sure we knew and shared the urgency behind all of our asking,” he said. “I know the initial information they received was bleak, but we wanted to make sure people knew the information in front of us.”
Another set of in-person town hall meetings are planned for the fall.
“It would be a gathering using social distancing and it would be a chance for people to be able to ask some more questions,” Koenig said.
