WATCH NOW: Together 4 Fremont to host conversation with Nebraska Commissioner of Educaiton

“There are so many things about those values that are just, they’re really weighing heavy on us right now,” she said. “... And then also just considering equity and access for kids as we consider the very real possibility that we’ll have to do some more remote learning and sort of what that looks like.”

The response from the previous live discussions held over Facebook has been strong, with the most recent discussion featuring Chatters garnering 1,000 views on Facebook.

“So far, it’s been very positively received,” Cudly said. “I think people know these are important issues and they want to be apart of it, especially educators. Educators want to be a part of the solution and helping all of our students.”

Through these conversations with educators across the area, Kobza said she’s learned that the values Together 4 Fremont centers itself on are shared across the community, but the perspectives on what those values look like can vary.

“Everyone that we’ve had on to talk to us is also coming from a different perspective,” she said. “So, it’s really been great. I think our values are open enough that it lends itself to that, so everybody kind of gets what they need from the talks.”

