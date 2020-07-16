WATCH NOW: Together 4 Fremont to host conversation with Nebraska Commissioner of Educaiton

Together 4 Fremont will host a discussion with Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt this Sunday on Facebook Live beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The group has had four previous discussions with Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig and Lawrence Chatters, vice president for Student Affairs at Midland University. School board members Michael Peterson and Todd Hansen have also participated in the event since it was first held in June.
Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs for FPS, said each talk varies slightly but focuses on the group’s four core values: anti-racism, inclusivity, equity and access.
“Dr. Blomstedt is really a champion for equity across the state, so we thought that he would be a really good one to talk with and kind of find out his thoughts on equity,” Cudly said.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and racial issues that have impacted the country recently, Cudly said Blomstedt’s perspective on equity is invaluable.
“This is an interesting time right now for two reasons,” he said. “One with some of the racial issues that have been happening around the country, but then also the equity piece of starting school in a really challenging time.”
Erica Kobza, dean of students at FPS, said she is hoping the commissioner will offer his perspective on issues that have affected students in families across the state.
“There are so many things about those values that are just, they’re really weighing heavy on us right now,” she said. “... And then also just considering equity and access for kids as we consider the very real possibility that we’ll have to do some more remote learning and sort of what that looks like.”
The response from the previous live discussions held over Facebook has been strong, with the most recent discussion featuring Chatters garnering 1,000 views on Facebook.
“So far, it’s been very positively received,” Cudly said. “I think people know these are important issues and they want to be apart of it, especially educators. Educators want to be a part of the solution and helping all of our students.”
Through these conversations with educators across the area, Kobza said she’s learned that the values Together 4 Fremont centers itself on are shared across the community, but the perspectives on what those values look like can vary.
“Everyone that we’ve had on to talk to us is also coming from a different perspective,” she said. “So, it’s really been great. I think our values are open enough that it lends itself to that, so everybody kind of gets what they need from the talks.”
