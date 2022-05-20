WATCH NOW: Trinity kids assemble STEM kits

Brett Meyer and his students are helping kids build so many things:

Creativity.

Hope.

And even a future.

Their constructive endeavors began with one child from a homeless shelter.

Now, other kids who come to the shelter will get kits they can use to build items like small cranes, helicopters and bridges. In the process, they can grow their creativity while forgetting – even for a little while — the tough time they’re facing.

Meyer coordinates STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) education at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont. In 2018, he brought a K’NEX building set to a booth the school had at the John C. Fremont Days Festival.

A child living at Care Corps’ LifeHouse shelter came to the booth and played with the set for four hours.

“Later on, a mom came up and thanked us for allowing her son to get lost in his imagination, because it helped with the stress of the situation of them moving into Care Corps,” he said.

The conversation left an impression on Meyer.

“It kind of gave this idea that every child should be given an opportunity to change their lives through their own creativity,” Meyer said.

The Trinity Bergan STEM club wrote the first Youth Philanthropy Contest application to obtain funds from the Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF). They received a grant to obtain K’NEX sets in 2018.

Meyer and students took the sets to Care Corps.

“They were very well received,” he said.

Children were given the sets once they arrived at the shelter.

Last fall, Care Corps CEO Tera Kucera asked if Trinity wanted to provide more sets.

“She saw in the faces of the children the impact they had,” Meyer said.

Under Meyer’s guidance, Trinity sixth-graders Reese Barton and Sam Stinnette wrote an FACF grant application and presented the idea to the foundation’s board. FACF awarded $1,000 for the “Building Hope” program so Trinity students could assemble the STEM kits.

Stinnette said the kits contain a K’NEX set, which contain building pieces and snap-together connectors. The kits also include string and rubber bands and a “challenge” book, which provides ideas. The sets and other items were placed into cloth carrying bags, which say “Let your creativity shine for the Lord.”

On Tuesday, 15 Trinity students, including Barton and Stinnette, put the sets and other items into 20 bags. Meyer and the students took the bags to Care Corps’ LifeHouse on Wednesday.

Meyer said kids who use the kits can build a host of things like small buildings, golf clubs and even a swing set — along with helicopters and cranes.

What’s more, the kits help kids build — not only items — but their imaginations.

“Creativity is a skill,” Meyer said. “We’re trying to help kids get creative. The end goal is they find something they’re interested in and continue to pursue it through that creativity.”

Moreover, Meyer and the students hope the project can help build hope in kids.

Meyer also turns the project into a lesson. Trinity students learn about the cycle of poverty – and how difficult it can be to break.

“These children are born into unfortunate situations and if there’s nothing there for them to grasp onto and pull themselves out of it, it continues from generation to generation,” Meyer said.

In their presentation, Barton and Stinnette talked about how sparking a kid’s imagination could help stop the cycle.

“They (kids) could go into a future STEM career and break their family’s poverty cycle,” Barton said.

Meyer said the FACF board is interested in looking to see how providing kits to children at the shelter could be an ongoing service.

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers expressed her appreciation for the students.

“This project is a perfect example of what kids can do to make a difference,” Diers said. “Not only are they learning the importance of giving back, they’re providing opportunities for other kids to become inspired by creative learning. We are thrilled to be a funding partner for this collaboration.”

Trinity students also benefit by being involved.

“These students get to see how blessed they are in their own lives,” Meyer said. “We encourage them to take action early to be disciples of God to help those around them.”

Barton likes the idea of helping kids find their future career. Stinnette likes the idea of helping kids realize they do have creativity.

The Trinity students are looking ahead to their own futures.

“I want to be a kindergarten teacher,” Barton said. “I want to teach little kids how to read.”

Stinnette wants to be involved in building, engineering or architecture.

In the meantime, they’ve been busy helping other kids build their dreams.

