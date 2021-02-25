WATCH NOW: Trinity Lutheran students become rockstars with homemade electric guitars

"So, by the time they actually took the step of creating the guitar, they had a really, really good understanding of what they needed to do," she said.

At that point, Vaughn said students were given the chance to let their creative side take over. Students began naming their own guitars, with "firecracker" and "friendship machine," being just a pair of examples.

"It's just them making it their own," she said. "And so watching them do what they love, they were into that for sure."

While the idea of a third-grader becoming comfortable enough with circuitry to create an electric guitar in just a week may seem like a tall task, Vaughn said the school does a good job of building up students' "21st-century skills" from a young age.

"At the beginning, we start getting that foundation and they start to be familiar with some of these things," Vaughn said.

Vaughn said students at Trinity Lutheran have come to embrace STEM education over her four years at the school.

"Whenever you say: 'We're going to do STEM or we're going to meet with Mr. Meyer today,' the light in their eyes just flickers into life," she said. "They are excited and they are ready to go and just dive in."