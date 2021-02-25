WATCH NOW: Trinity Lutheran students become rockstars with homemade electric guitars

Armed with circuits and cardboard, third graders at Trinity Lutheran School became rock stars.
The class used programmable circuits to create homemade electric guitars. The project, which took around a week to complete, incorporated programs the students learn to use on their Chromebooks to assign certain sounds to closed circuits.
From there, students were able to create their own customizable five-stringed guitars while incorporating the various circuits into them.
As a result, the third-grade classroom was transformed into its own exclusive concert venue.
"These students would get in front of the class with their guitar and you could just start strumming away like you would with an electric guitar because, as long as the circuit is completed, you're playing the musical chords that you've programmed," STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer said.
Third-Grade Teacher Sara Vaughn said her students "marveled" at simply learning how circuitry worked when her and Meyer introduced the topic to the classroom.
To lay the groundwork of how circuitry worked, Vaughn said students would sit in a large circle while holding each others' hands to complete a circuit. That understanding of how to close and complete a circuit helped them as they moved forward onto the project.
"So, by the time they actually took the step of creating the guitar, they had a really, really good understanding of what they needed to do," she said.
At that point, Vaughn said students were given the chance to let their creative side take over. Students began naming their own guitars, with "firecracker" and "friendship machine," being just a pair of examples.
"It's just them making it their own," she said. "And so watching them do what they love, they were into that for sure."
While the idea of a third-grader becoming comfortable enough with circuitry to create an electric guitar in just a week may seem like a tall task, Vaughn said the school does a good job of building up students' "21st-century skills" from a young age.
"At the beginning, we start getting that foundation and they start to be familiar with some of these things," Vaughn said.
Vaughn said students at Trinity Lutheran have come to embrace STEM education over her four years at the school.
"Whenever you say: 'We're going to do STEM or we're going to meet with Mr. Meyer today,' the light in their eyes just flickers into life," she said. "They are excited and they are ready to go and just dive in."
Initially, Vaughn said students were slightly reluctant and afraid to take on the challenges that come with some of the projects in the classroom, but she said that mindset has also changed.
"If they fail, that's okay," she said. "They try it again another way and that's exactly what STEM is. In any invention, creation or whatever it may be, you do it and you're probably going to fail the first time. So then you just find your problem and solve it."
Meyer said he has taken pride in watching the students become more creative when applying their skills in the classroom, whether that is through using their brain to find a way to add a flashing light to a guitar or collaborate with other classmates to solve a problem.
"We love how they will go and help other classmates," he said. "It's really special that they're helping those other students succeed as well. There's a lot of pride and lot of just building each other up and that's neat to see."