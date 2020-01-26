Wayne State College
Wayne State College included more than 1,000 students on the dean's list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.
Students listed on the dean's list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
The following area students were honored:
Arlington: Samuel Anzalone*.
Cedar Bluffs: Samuel Wesely.
Craig: Marcos Quintero.
Decatur: Cleve Young.
Dodge: Tessa Brester, Cameryn Faltin, Dax VanLengen.
Fremont: Andrew Brodahl, Bailey DeGroff, Blake Dieckmann, John Elliott, Susannah Graff, Brock Hegarty*, Alecxis Hernandez, Brook Hoesing, Pehrson Huss, Karrissa Kirkwood, Tessa Kreikemeier, Eduardo Lopez Ahumada, Elliott Lund, Connor Neuhaus, Sarah Roschewski, Tabitha Shonie, Katie Sleister, Noah Springer, Ashley Staver, Aidan Toimil*, Cassandra White, Toni Wiese.
Herman: Kaitlyn Bitter*, Max Hansen*, Sarah Stang.
Howells: Connor Blum*, Jordyn Brester.
Kennard: Bailey Andersen.
Lyons: Lexie Bacon, Cole Christoffersen, Tommy Nelson, Jaime Raabe.
Morse Bluff: Bailey Oborny.
North Bend: Dylan Emanuel*, Abigail Ruda*.
Oakland: Bethany Anderson*, Stacie Anderson, Reid Fuerhoff, Joel Johnson, Alexandra Linder*, Danielle Meyer, Elizabeth Moseman, Grace Pille, Shannon Pille*, Melanie Snader *, Jesse Wallerstedt, Ellie Weitzenkamp*.
Prague: Roxanne Bergman.
Rogers: Kelly Cech*.
Scribner: Kendra Paasch , Micah Schut*.
Tekamah: Cody Elliott, Matthew Gross, Kaylee Guhde, Marin Jetensky, Keirsten Pickell, Brandon Schram.
Valley: Parker Castleman, Brett Hilbers*.
Wahoo: Kelsie Cada, Halle Hiemstra, June Johnson, Morgan Marotz, Elizabeth Swanson*.
West Point: Ellie Alfson, Andrew Guenther, Brooke Haase, Holly Hansen, Madeline Knobbe, Hannah McGill, Ashley Minnick, Jared Minnick, Abigail Peterson*, Blake Schroedter, Eva Trujillo*, Mariana Urquidez*.