Wayne State College
Wayne State College included more than 900 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.
Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Samuel Anzalone, Caitlin Ladehoff.
Cedar Bluffs: McKayla Hanson.
Colon: Morgan Vasa.
Craig: Marcos Quintero.
Dodge: Tessa Brester*, Dax VanLengen.
Fremont: Paige Adams*, Blake Dieckmann*, John Elliott, Myah Gibney, Susannah Graff*, Brock Hegarty, Brook Hoesing, Pehrson Huss, Emma Johnson*, Tessa Kreikemeier, Hunter Logemann, Noah Springer, Riley Toelle*, Aidan Toimil*, James Wagner, Cassandra White, Toni Wiese.
Herman: Kaitlyn Bitter*, Max Hansen*, Sarah Stang.
Howells: Connor Blum, Jordyn Brester*, John Steffensmeier.
Kennard: Bailey Andersen.
North Bend: Dylan Emanuel, Chloe Kirschenmann, Abigail Ruda*.
Oakland: Bethany Anderson*, Emmy Bousquet, Reid Fuerhoff, Kaitlyn Gard, Joel Johnson, Alexandra Linder, Danielle Meyer, Elizabeth Moseman*, Shannon Pille, Melanie Snader*
Scribner: Micah Schut.
Tekamah: Marin Jetensky*.
Valley: Brett Hilbers*.
Wahoo: Gabriel Arlt*, June Johnson*, Morgan Marotz.
West Point: Ellie Alfson, Sarah Arduser*, Haley Guenther*, Bobby Hansen, Kristy Hansen, Sabrina Lemus*, Megan McAuliffe*, Ashley Minnick.
Yutan: Shelby Fenner.