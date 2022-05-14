Wayne State College graduates

Wayne State College held commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 7 in the college’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater.

A total of 618 degrees were conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames. Those students who received their degrees included 419 undergraduates and 199 graduate students. Graduate students earned their degrees from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, Counseling, and Education Specialist programs.