Wayne State College graduates

Wayne State College held commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 7 in the college’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater.
A total of 618 degrees were conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames. Those students who received their degrees included 419 undergraduates and 199 graduate students. Graduate students earned their degrees from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, Counseling, and Education Specialist programs.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Samuel Anzalone, Mathematics Education 6-12, Coaching; Caleb Caskey, Business Administration/Finance; Olivia Schneider, School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12.
Cedar Bluffs: Danielle Amen, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership; McKayla Hanson, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6.
People are also reading…
Craig: Keith Eriksen, School Administration/Educational Leadership PK-8; Megan Unwin, School Counseling PK-8 & 7-12.
Dodge: Emily Franzluebbers, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership; Dax VanLengen, Middle Level Education 5-9, Coaching.
Fremont: Jennifer Alley, School Counseling 7-12; John Elliott, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences; Shelby Fenner, Human Service Counseling, Family Life Studies; Joseph Giesselmann, School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12; Bianca Glenn, Special Education Generalist; Alecxis Hernandez, Music/Performance; Francesca Hernandez, Elementary Education, English as a Second Language PK-12; Tessa Kreikemeier, Early Childhood and Family Studies; Tyler Kroenke, Criminal Justice, Business Administration ; Elliott Lund, Criminal Justice, Spanish Psychology; Jennifer Ramsey, Special Education Generalist; Sarah Roschewski, Industrial Technology/Drafting and Design, Industrial Technology/Construction Management; Katie Sleister, Early Childhood and Family Studies; Sheyli Thomas , Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Cassandra White, Family & Consumer Sciences Occupational Education, Work-Based Learning.
Howells: Connor Blum, Elementary Education, Coaching; Jordan Brabec, School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12; Jordyn Brester, Life Sciences/Biology, Exercise Science; Ryan Macholan, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education PK-3.
North Bend: Chloe Kirschenmann, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6, English as a Second Language PK-12.
Oakland: Alexis Beavers, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Brianna Carda, School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12; Danielle Meyer, Art/Graphic Design; Shannon Pille, School Counseling PK-12.
Wahoo: Sean Forbes, School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12; Katie Scholl, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership; Elizabeth Swanson, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; Garrett Zink, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Industrial Technology Education.
West Point: Daniel Barrios Villa, Spanish Industrial Technology/Safety Management; Krista Fischer, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership; Leslie Kreikemeier, School Counseling 7-12; Hannah McGill, Industrial Technology/Drafting and Design, Mathematics, Geospatial Technology; Lee Schroeder, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership.