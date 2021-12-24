 Skip to main content
Wayne State College graduates

Wayne State College hosted commencement for graduate and undergraduate students on Dec. 17 in Rice Auditorium.

A total of 285 degrees were conferred at the ceremonies by Wayne State College President Marysz Rames.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Kendra Liermann, Graduate Student, Special Education Generalist.

Colon: Blake Kaiser, Undergraduate Student, Sport Management, Coaching.

Dodge: Nicole Plemons, Graduate Student, School Administration PK-8.

Fremont: Jessica Dobias, Graduate Student, Criminal Justice Administration and Management; Alison Dykman, Undergraduate Student, Elementary Education K-8, Reading/Writing PK-6, Honorable Mention; Eduardo Lopez Ahumada, Undergraduate Student, Art/Graphic Design, Honorable Mention; Sara Pittack, Graduate Student, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Cross-Curricular Education; Jared Scheppers, Undergraduate Student, Business Administration/Management; Blake Uhing, Undergraduate Student, Sport Management, Coaching.

Morse Bluff: Bailey Oborny, Undergraduate Student, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3, Special Education Generalist K-6, Honorable Mention.

Oakland: Bethany Anderson, Undergraduate Student, Elementary Education K-8 Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3, Summa cum Laude; Stacie Anderson, Undergraduate Student, Communication Studies/Organizational Leadership and Public Relations, Honorable Mention; Emmy Bousquet, Undergraduate Student, Elementary Education K-8, Magna cum Laude; Reid Fuerhoff, Undergraduate Student, Health and Physical Education PK-12, Coaching, Honorable Mention.

Scribner: Hanna Sedlacek, Graduate Student, Special Education Supervisor.

Wahoo: Lindsey Breece, Graduate Student, Business Administration; Nathan Euler, Undergraduate Student, Business Administration/Management; Paige Polacek, Undergraduate Student, Business Administration/Management, Honorable Mention.

West Point: Daniel Flores, Undergraduate Student, Interdisciplinary Studies-Public and Global Health; Stephanie Hagedorn, Undergraduate Student, Early Childhood and Family Studies; Holly Hansen, Undergraduate Student, Communication Studies/Communication Studies, Mass Communication/Agricultural Communication and Leadership.

