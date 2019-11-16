Wayne State College hosted the Wildcat Business Invitational on Oct. 30 on campus. The event was co-sponsored by Wayne State College Business and Economics Dept. and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education.
Fifteen schools attended with more than 150 competitors. Teams attended from: Beatrice, Cedar Bluffs, Dorchester, Elkhorn Valley, Emerson-Hubbard, Fremont, Gretna, Northwest Magnet, Seward, Tekamah-Herman, Wahoo, Wakefield, Walthill, Wausa, Wynot.
Area winners included:
Accounting: 5th, Grace Williams, Cedar Bluffs.
Business Calculations: 4th, Matthew Rayl, Fremont.
Economics: 1st, Max Ross – Fremont; 5th, Conner Tacner, Fremont.
Personal Finance: 2nd, Jackson Bixby, Fremont; 4th, Matthew Rayl, Fremont.