WSC plans commencement ceremony
Wayne State College will hold a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Rice Auditorium. A total of 239 degrees will be conferred.
Those students receiving their degrees include 168 undergraduates and 71 graduate students of the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, and Education Specialist programs.
Haley Jo Guenther of West Point will deliver the invocation. She is graduating with a bachelor’s degree with majors in Business, Information Technology Education, Marketing (Secondary Education) and World Language—Spanish (Secondary Education). She is the daughter of Allen and Kelli Guenther of West Point.
Guenther was named to the dean’s list and was a member of Sigma Delta Pi Spanish Honor Society and Pi Omega Pi Business Education Honor Society as secretary and treasurer.
She was active in Wayne Student Education Association of Nebraska (WSEAN), Wayne State College Navigators, secretary, and served as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) fourth and fifth grade teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
You have free articles remaining.
Her mother, Kelli, graduated from Wayne State in 1987 with a bachelor of arts degree in Secondary Math Education. Her brother, Anthony, graduated from Wayne State in 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.
Guenther plans to pursue a teaching position in business or Spanish education after graduation.
Nebraska Cattlemen announce nominees
Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2020 class of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC). YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by a committee to participate in the two-year leadership program.
The Class of 2020 includes Allissa Troyer of West Point and Mallorie Wilken of Wahoo.
The goal of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.