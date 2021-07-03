Wayne State College spring dean's list

Wayne State College included more than 1,100 students on the dean's list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.
Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Arlington: Samuel Anzalone*, Jacqueline Bartosh, Mary Helms*, Jenna Hoefs, Madelyn Von Seggern.
Cedar Bluffs: McKayla Hanson, Ashley Jarman.
Craig: Marcos Quintero.
Dodge: Dax VanLengen.
Fremont: Amber Adams, Alison Dykman*, John Elliott, Shelby Fenner, Katelyn Geaghan, Myah Gibney, Brock Hegarty*, Pehrson Huss*, Emilee Klahn, Tessa Kreikemeier, Hunter Logemann, Eduardo Lopez Ahumada, Jocelyn Mcdermott, Morgan Raue, Brant Ridder, Jake Ridder, Justin Rohloff, Sarah Roschewski, Jared Scheppers, Madison Schleicher, Katie Sleister*, Ashley Staver, Aidan Toimil*, Alexis Tolliver*, Cassandra White, Olivia Wright.
Hooper: Jennifer Garcia.
Howells: Connor Blum*, Jordyn Brester*, Stephanie Dostal*, Brett Fiala, Ryan Macholan.
Kennard: Bailey Andersen.
Lyons: Lexie Bacon*, Devin Hegge*.
Malmo: Brett Greenfield.
Morse Bluff: Bailey Oborny*.
North Bend: Dylan Emanuel, Chloe Kirschenmann, Abigail Ruda.
Oakland: Stacie Anderson, Emmy Bousquet*, Jessabel DeLeon Guerrero, Reid Fuerhoff, Danielle Meyer, Grace Pille, Ellie Weitzenkamp*.
Prague: Roxanne Bergman.
Scribner: Aaron Owen, Kendra Paasch.
Valley: Danica Born, Brett Hilbers*.
Wahoo: Kelsie Cada, Emily Coufal*, Halle Hiemstra, June Johnson, Elly Larson, Morgan Marotz*, Tessa Masek, Tyler Masek, Elizabeth Swanson*.
West Point: Daniel Barrios Villa, Andrew Franzluebbers, Andrew Guenther, Brooke Haase*, Stephanie Hagedorn, Sierra Kile*, Grace Kreikemeier, Hannah McGill*, Jared Minnick, Blake Schroedter*.