'We have really put a focus on engaging our alumni' — Archbishop Bergan advancement team hits fundraising goals

Over the last year, the advancement team at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has been working hard to lay down a foundation for the school’s future.
That work is centered on increased efforts to fill the Bergan Fund, the school’s general fund that helps cover the tuition gap for students and fund other operating expenses not covered by tuition or other forms of income that come through Archbishop Bergan.
Nichole Owsley, director of stewardship and the annual fund at Archbishop Bergan, said the advancement team re-shaped how it organized its fundraising efforts in 2020.
“We re-engaged our alumni and put a transparent communication plan together so that people are aware,” she said.
The team set a goal to raise $100,000 for the Bergan Fund in the current fiscal year, which began last July. In January, Owsley said the school surpassed that goal.
The success of the fundraising efforts is even more impressive when looking at the amount of money raised for the fund in the previous two years. According to Owsley, only around $10,000 was raised for the Bergan Fund over the previous two fiscal years.
“For us to go from $10,000 to $100,000 was definitely a success for us,” she said.
2020 brought forward a harsh reality for the parish and school. Archbishop Bergan was forced to confront a $960,000 deficit in early May that was only compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since that announcement, the parish has worked hard to off set the nearly two decades of accruing debt. In December, Finance Director Steve Hill announced that the parish’s current deficit sat at just under $70,000 after being forgiven for around $680,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Owsley said that, even though the goal for the Bergan Fund has been reached, the advancement team won’t be slowing its fundraising efforts.
By the end of the current fiscal year, she hopes to raise an additional $50,000 to help offset missed fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19. She said the additional funds will also go toward helping the parish, which has seen less offerings from parishioners throughout the pandemic.
“We just have worked really hard in our office to make sure that donors know that, yes we’re doing a good job, but we still have some work to do on the parish side as well,” Owsley said.
As one of the two fundraisers directly budgeted for the school each year, Principal Dan Koenig said the success of the Bergan Fund is critical.
“They’re vital,” he said. “They’re the lifeline of our school.”
Seeing the support from the school’s alumni is special for Koenig, who is also an Archbishop Bergan alumnus.
“It brings you pride to know that people still really care about Archbishop Bergan Catholic School,” he said. “Once you’ve been involved with the Bergan family and have been impacted by Bergan, it’s something that sticks with you for life.”
Additionally, Koenig said he believed the parish’s fundraising efforts have been more successful because of the advancement’s teams commitment to transparency.
“I think one of the reasons it’s been successful is that we’ve done a better job of being transparent about our financial situation and continuing to use all forms of communication to let everyone know what our financial situation is,” he said. “I think people see the sense of urgency that exists and they’re responding.”
Previously, Owsley said engagement with donors was typically centered on major events for the school, such as the Knight Event held each fall. This year, Owsley said the advancement team wanted to make an effort to connect with donors and alumni on a consistent basis.
“We have really put a focus on engaging our alumni,” she said. “And we have lots of work to do, but we are making some progress in making sure to reengage them and reconnect them.”
Owsley’s roots at Bergan run deep. Her family has been attending Archbishop Bergan since her grandfather, who graduated in 1955. Owsley’s own children attend the school, as well.
She said connecting with fellow alumni has only made the job more rewarding.
“When I heard the financial situation at the school, I definitely felt called to come here and help and I really have just hit the ground running because of our donors and because Bergan is a big family,” she said. “My kids go here and I want them to be able to graduate from Bergan. It’s the same school that I went to and the memories are so amazing and it’s just a really great place to be apart of.”