'We have really put a focus on engaging our alumni' — Archbishop Bergan advancement team hits fundraising goals

“It brings you pride to know that people still really care about Archbishop Bergan Catholic School,” he said. “Once you’ve been involved with the Bergan family and have been impacted by Bergan, it’s something that sticks with you for life.”

Additionally, Koenig said he believed the parish’s fundraising efforts have been more successful because of the advancement’s teams commitment to transparency.

“I think one of the reasons it’s been successful is that we’ve done a better job of being transparent about our financial situation and continuing to use all forms of communication to let everyone know what our financial situation is,” he said. “I think people see the sense of urgency that exists and they’re responding.”

Previously, Owsley said engagement with donors was typically centered on major events for the school, such as the Knight Event held each fall. This year, Owsley said the advancement team wanted to make an effort to connect with donors and alumni on a consistent basis.

“We have really put a focus on engaging our alumni,” she said. “And we have lots of work to do, but we are making some progress in making sure to reengage them and reconnect them.”