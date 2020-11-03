'We need to be more cognizant' — Cedar Bluffs Public Schools sees first outbreak in COVID-19 cases

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is looking to control a sudden outbreak in COVID-19 cases across its elementary and high school building after avoiding any positive cases for more than two months.

Up until Oct. 22, the school had been virus-free since it opened its doors to students to begin the 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 12. Through those first two months, Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said he believed the school district was doing a good job preventing the spread of the virus.

“It was crazy,” he said. “All of a sudden we just got hit quite a bit with several things.”

During the last two weeks, the school has reported a total of 19 positive COVID-19 between students and staff members. An additional 17 parents and family members tied to those students and staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Ptomey said CBPS has around 470 students and 50 staff members.

“It was everything from our students to parents to family members to a few of our staff,” he said. “So then you end up, because you have all these people interacting, having to quarantine even if they’re not sick. It became quite a few people in our ranks.”