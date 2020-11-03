'We need to be more cognizant' — Cedar Bluffs Public Schools sees first outbreak in COVID-19 cases

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools is looking to control a sudden outbreak in COVID-19 cases across its elementary and high school building after avoiding any positive cases for more than two months.
Up until Oct. 22, the school had been virus-free since it opened its doors to students to begin the 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 12. Through those first two months, Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said he believed the school district was doing a good job preventing the spread of the virus.
“It was crazy,” he said. “All of a sudden we just got hit quite a bit with several things.”
During the last two weeks, the school has reported a total of 19 positive COVID-19 between students and staff members. An additional 17 parents and family members tied to those students and staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Ptomey said CBPS has around 470 students and 50 staff members.
“It was everything from our students to parents to family members to a few of our staff,” he said. “So then you end up, because you have all these people interacting, having to quarantine even if they’re not sick. It became quite a few people in our ranks.”
According to Ptomey’s latest report, five students, six parents and family members and eight staff members are testing positive for the virus. An additional 38 students, staff and family members are in quarantine.
Ptomey said the spread is due in large part to outside activities that eventually brought the virus into the school, but he wouldn’t name specific instances that led to the spread.
Support Local Journalism
“I can’t do specific figures, but outside activities by other people that [have] kind of created a few issues inside,” he said.
Ptomey reiterated that no positive tests have been tied to in-school activities.
In an attempt to allow for testing a single, centralized location, Ptomey worked with Three Rivers Public Health Department to organize on-site testing for staff members and their family last week.
The testing discovered additional positive tests from three asymptomatic staff members and two students from different families.
Ptomey said the school has learned from the outbreak, specifically in how it plans to spread out smaller classrooms.
“We’ve got a preschool building that has a lot of kids and it’s pretty small, so we need to try and figure out what to do to space them out a little bit differently or better,” he said. “There were some things that we’ve kind of learned that we need to maybe change a little bit differently.”
As cases continue to rise across the state, Ptomey said it was “naïve” of the school to assume cases would not eventually reach it through the first three months of school.
“There were probably cases, I would guess, that we didn’t even know we had because people weren’t getting tested,” he said.
In light of that, Ptomey said CBPS is working harder to sanitize and clean areas and commonly used objects while taking extra steps to mitigate future spread of the virus.
“We need to be more cognizant,” he said. “If a kid picks up a toy and plays with it, that toy goes into a bucket so then we can disinfect that. We hadn’t been doing that, so those are things that kind of clicked with us that we need to do a better job with our youngest kids. Even though they’re not getting sick or they’re not showing symptoms, they probably are helping spread this thing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!