'We want to be in control' — Midland administrators respond after ICE rescinds student regulations

“We thought, if we were an international student now, and either we were still in the U.S or were getting ready to come back here to get an education or compete in a sport, there would be an element of panic,” he said. “There’s uncertainty, there is sadness, you know.”

Given the fear about what was an unclear future, Nelson said the university had an obligation to begin communicating with its international students immediately.

“We feel a responsibility to help care for these students,” he said. “They’ve committed to us and we wanted to do everything we could to be an advocate for them.”

Shortly after the initial announcement of the regulation on July 6, Nelson implemented an International Students Steering Committee, which consisted of faculty, staff and coaches, to discuss what the future would look like for international students.

Midland plans to begin the fall semester with in-person classes, but Nelson said he wasn’t sure what would happen to students should the university transition to online-only instruction later in the semester.

Nelson said the meetings between members in the committee focused on answering questions from international students about the semester’s outlook.