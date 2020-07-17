'We want to be in control' — Midland administrators respond after ICE rescinds student regulations

International students and administrators at Midland University have been thrown for a loop since July 6 when the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) temporarily modified its exemptions for students taking online courses during the upcoming semester.
The ruling, announced by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, would have rescinded temporary exemptions previously put in place for international students that allowed them to take multiple online courses in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By ending the temporary exemption, international students would have been forced to take in-person courses to remain in the U.S.; an issue for students across the country who attend universities that plan to have online-only courses in the fall.
The regulation was rescinded on July 14, just over a week after it was initially introduced. Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Midland, said that week was concerning for the school’s international population.
“When institutions went slowly online, we just assumed (the temporary exemption) was going to continue into the fall, so when July 6 came and ICE came out with this message we were shocked,” Nelson said. “The first thing we did was put ourselves in the seats of our students.”
The school has a relatively small international student population, only 49 students come from out of the country, but Nelson said there was panic and uncertainty about their future at the university.
“We thought, if we were an international student now, and either we were still in the U.S or were getting ready to come back here to get an education or compete in a sport, there would be an element of panic,” he said. “There’s uncertainty, there is sadness, you know.”
Given the fear about what was an unclear future, Nelson said the university had an obligation to begin communicating with its international students immediately.
“We feel a responsibility to help care for these students,” he said. “They’ve committed to us and we wanted to do everything we could to be an advocate for them.”
Shortly after the initial announcement of the regulation on July 6, Nelson implemented an International Students Steering Committee, which consisted of faculty, staff and coaches, to discuss what the future would look like for international students.
Midland plans to begin the fall semester with in-person classes, but Nelson said he wasn’t sure what would happen to students should the university transition to online-only instruction later in the semester.
Nelson said the meetings between members in the committee focused on answering questions from international students about the semester’s outlook.
“We talked through the questions that we all were getting because some international students were contacting housing or contacting their academic adviser and we were all kind of at a loss, not knowing what to say and so we wanted to come together and provide a unified message to our international students,” he said. “We wanted to give them a degree of comfort that we are working for them.”
Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs, said his heart goes out to the international students coping with the fallout of the rescinded regulation.
“If and when they are able to make their way back to our Midland campus, we will be here to welcome them with open arms with health and safety at the forefront of our minds,” he said in an email.
The SEVP regulation stated that, if classes are held entirely online, international students must depart the country or transfer to a school with in-person instruction.
Nelson said should classes be forced to transition online, international students would have only been left with one reasonable option: to leave the country.
“The problem with that is that you can’t transfer in the middle of a semester,” he said. “It’s too late to add a class in the middle of the semester, so you have to transfer at an appropriate time at the beginning of the semester. So, of the two options, one was not reasonable.”
Rescinding the regulation removes one issue for Midland, Nelson said.
“We fully understand and have confidence that if our students are here and we’re in face-to-face class and we have to transition to fully online in the middle of the semester, they’re fine,” he said.
Even with the regulation rescinded, Nelson said international students are facing another issue: receiving their visas.
Following the July 6 regulation, Nelson said a number of embassies in different countries stopped taking appointments for students attempting to get their visas to return to school.
As those embassies begin to open back up, Nelson said those embassies are facing a backlog that could lead to students returning to campus late.
There’s even a possibility some international students may not be able to return for the fall semester.
“We have students calling us saying, ‘I can’t get an appointment’ until, you know, Aug. 15,” Nelson said. “And we’re requiring all of our international students to quarantine for 14 days once they get to Fremont.”
For example, if an international student were to return to Fremont on Aug. 20, they would be forced to quarantine for two weeks, missing the first week of classes that begin on Aug. 27.
Nelson said students missing the first week of class due to the required quarantine shouldn’t miss out on classes thanks to a hybrid model the school has implemented that will record lectures for reference online.
If international students aren’t able to return by Sept. 1, Nelson said students are being asked to return for the spring semester.
“A lot of this stuff with the visas and the embassies are out of our control,” he said. “I mean, we can’t expedite that with their embassy, that’s all on them. What we can do is make modifications for them when they get here.”
The ICE regulation was just one example of how decisions surrounding COVID-19 can force schools to swivel without much preparation.
“On July 6, everything was fine,” he said. “The evening of July 6, we had a problem. So, if that can happen, there’s a lot of other things that can happen and international students were impacted this time.”
Unfortunately, Nelson said this is an example of a decision made by a governmental body that administrators have no control over.
“There’s a lot of decisions that are going to happen by governing bodies that are out of our control that we’ll have to be reactive to and, unfortunately as an administrator, our nature is to be proactive,” he said.
That means administrators want to be in control for the betterment of their students.
“We want to be in control,” Nelson said. “It’s not a power issue, but it, in essence, it’s a control issue because we want to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our students and we don’t always have confidence that people that don’t know our students are making decisions that are best for our students and that is what’s hard.”
