Each year as summer comes to and end and children prepare to make their way back into classrooms throughout the community, parents are tasked with buying school supplies that are needed by the students.
Not only can rounding the kids up and heading to the store be stressful for parents, finding the required supply list can be a chore as well, especially if parents have several children attending different grades, or different schools.
“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” John Driscoll, president of TeacherLists, said. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the isles for the specific items their teacher has requested.”
A new website platform, TeacherLists, not only provides parents with a single website to view and download required supply lists from local schools, it also allows users to buy those products directly from the site through companies like Target, Walmart and Office Depot and have the supplies directly shipped to their homes. Or arranged for in-store pick up.
Currently the site includes lists for: Arlington Elementary School, Cedar Bluffs Elementary School, Clarmar Elementary School, Fremont Middle School, Grant Elementary School, Howard Elementary School, Linden Elementary School, Milliken Park Elementary School, and Washington Elementary School.
The site also offers translation services so the lists can be viewed in Spanish.
Parents can view lists for free by going to the website www.teacherlists.com and entering their zip code to view lists for every grade at the schools listed above.
More than 50,000 schools across the country have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.